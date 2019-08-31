Register
05:35 GMT +331 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    artist impression of the surroundings of a supermassive black hole

    Millions of Black Holes Zooming Through Milky Way Like Bullets, Astronomers Say

    ESO/L. Calçada
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A recent study indicates that a vast majority of black holes in our galaxy are traveling at incredible speeds due to the recoil kick they receive after a supernova collapses. There are possibly up to 1 billion of these powerful and strange celestial objects in our galaxy, according to NASA.

    The astronomers say our galaxy may be full of black holes that zip across the galaxy at speeds faster than that of a bullet, Science Alert reported Friday.

    Black holes have typically been thought of as supermassive stars that have collapsed in on themselves after a supernova explosion and therefore retain their velocity and trajectory. However, scientists now say that black holes can be violently  propelled across the galaxy as a result of a supernova recoil – an effect known as the Blaauw kick, or ‘natal’ kick. This effect has previously been observed in neutron stars and now scientists say black holes are prone to the same affect. Black holes launched by a Blaauw kick can travel at speeds of up to 70 km per second, Science Alert says.

    In their study, a group of scientists from Curtin University and the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research (ICRAR) analyzed orbits of 16 dual star systems, in which one star collapsed and formed a black hole. Binary systems were chosen because black holes cannot be detected in visible light wavelengths. However, when a black hole absorbs a nearby star’s mass, it emits powerful x-rays, which are detectable from Earth.

    "We tracked how these systems were moving in our galaxy - so, figured out their velocities today, moved back in time, and tried to understand what the velocity was of the system when it was born, individually for each of these 16 systems," said Pikky Atri, an ICRAR astronomer. "Based on the velocities, you can actually find out if they were born with a supernova explosion, or if the stars just directly collapsed onto themselves without a supernova explosion."

    The study revealed that 12 out of the 16 systems studied - a remarkable 75 percent - displayed high velocities that potentially indicate that a natal kick occurred in the past.

    Considering that there are - according to some estimates - 10 million black holes in our galaxy (a widely-accepted speculation, although the figure could be as high as 1 billion, according to NASA), then 7.5 million black holes are potentially speeding like mad across the galaxy at this moment.

    There is no need to panic, astronomers allow, or expect a stray black hole to suck our planet into its inescapable event horizon.

    "The closest black hole, we think it's two kiloparsecs away [6,523 light-years]," Atri said, according to Science Alert. "It's very, very far away. So there's no chance that we're getting sucked up by any black hole any time soon."

    Related:

    ‘Unprecedented’: Supermassive Black Hole at Our Galaxy’s Center Just Flashed Like Crazy – Report
    Universe Could Be Swallowed by Supermassive Black Hole, Astronomer Suggests - Report
    Lurking Cloaked Black Hole Found Shrouded by Gas Cloud in Early Universe
    Mysterious Light Spotted Around Supermassive Black Hole in Centre of Our Galaxy (Video)
    Black Hole Feasting on Neutron Star Likely Spotted For First Time, Claim Scientists
    Tags:
    astronomy, research, Space, black hole
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Performers in costumes take part in the carnival on the main Parade day of the Notting Hill Carnival in west London on August 26, 2019.
    This Week in Pictures: 24 - 30 August
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse