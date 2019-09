The aircraft arrived at the ISS during its second docking attempt on 26 August and was carrying the Russian humanoid robot Skybot F-850 (Fedor).

An unpiloted Russian Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft is due to undock from the International Space Center (ISS) on Friday, 6 September. The spacecraft is expected to land in Kazakhstan's Baikonur cosmodrome approximately three hours later.

The Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft with humanoid robot Fedor onboard was launched on 22 August. Five days later, the spacecraft docked to the ISS after a second attempt.

