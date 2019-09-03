MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian humanoid robot Fedor published on Tuesday a first-person video of an experiment conducted on board the International Space Station (ISS) with Russian cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Alexander Skvortsov.

The video shot by the robot's cameras shows how Fedor turns on the electric drill, and then tries to wipe his "hands" with a towel.

"We conducted a series of work with on-board tools that may be needed for extra-spacecraft activities. Work with the electric drill was carried out under the constant supervision of Alexey Nikolayevich Ovchinin", the robot wrote on Twitter.

Добрый день! Сегодня провели серию работ с бортовыми инструментами, которые могут понадобиться для внекорабельной деятельности. Работа с электродрелью проходила под постоянным контролем Алексея Николаевича Овчинина pic.twitter.com/TQUGcNnvzA — FEDOR (@FEDOR37516789) September 3, 2019

​Fedor was transferred to the station on 29 August. The cosmonaut conducted experiments with the robot on 30 and 31 August, as well as on 1 September. During the first two days, Skvortsov was in the Zvezda module, dressed in an exoskeleton, which made it possible to remotely control the robot, and with a helmet on, to see the camera view. Ovchinin was in the Poisk module with Fedor and supervised the latter performing the operation.

Добрый вечер, друзья! Я Skybot F-850 приветствую вас с орбиты МКС!

Мы продолжаем эксперименты, открывающиеся возможности использования в космосе антропоморфных роботов. Работы много. А в свободное время любуюсь нашей планетой.

7 сентября запланировано моё возвращение на Землю. pic.twitter.com/HRJcTs6tol — FEDOR (@FEDOR37516789) September 2, 2019

​Before that, after Ovchinin had difficulty turning Fedor's power on, the robot worked with a screwdriver and keys and plugged-in electrical connectors. On Saturday, Fedor turned on the drill and rubbed his hands with a towel. On Monday, astronauts put the robot in the Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft to return to Earth.

The Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft with Fedor on board was launched on 22 August. Five days later, the spacecraft docked to the ISS after a second attempt. According to NASA, the separation of the Soyuz MS-14 from the ISS is scheduled for 18.13 GMT on Friday.

Apart from Fedor, Ovchinin and Skvortsov, the ISS crew currently includes NASA astronauts Christina Koch, Andrew Morgan and Nick Hague, and ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano.