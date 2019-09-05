Rosatom Signs Deal to Create International Nuclear Technology Centre in Russia's Far East

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) - Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom, the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic, the Communications Ministry and the Far Eastern Federal University have concluded an agreement to establish an international research centre for advanced nuclear technologies and joint implementation of digital economy projects on Russky Island, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

The deal was signed on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.

The centre is expected to allow students and scientists from Russia's Primorsky Territory and from Asian Pacific countries to carry out research involving the digital modelling of Rosatom's research systems.

Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok is hosting the fifth edition of the EEF from 4-6 September.