Hubble Captures Stunning Photo Of Two Galaxies Destined to Collide

The two galaxies provide an example of what awaits our own galaxy in the distant future, scientists say. The collision will result in the creation of a new galaxy and will take another several tens of billions of years.

The Hubble Space Telescope was used to image a rare photo of two galaxies on their way to colliding, and has been published on the NASA website.

According to the explanation provided, the object, named UGC 2369, is actually two galaxies moving towards each other. While the galactic cores are still relatively far apart, the galaxies have already connected with a bridge of gas, dust and stars, as their mutual gravitational pull rips matter from each other.

​Astronomers explain that something like this will happen to our own galaxy, the Milky Way, which is set on a collision course with the Andromeda Galaxy. Scientists say the collision will occur in approximately 4.5 billion years.