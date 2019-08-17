Register
17:32 GMT +317 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    artist impression of the surroundings of a supermassive black hole

    Mysterious Light Spotted Around Supermassive Black Hole in Centre of Our Galaxy (Video)

    ESO/L. Calçada
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 21

    The supermassive black hole known as “Sagittarius A*” (or Sgr A*) has been watched by scientists for years. Although this space giant has been relatively calm for a black hole, everything changed recently when it emitted an unprecedented amount of radiation.

    An astronomer from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), has shared a 2.5-hour time lapse of images of the supermassive black hole Sgr A* with a record amount of glow around it. Researcher Tuan Do, whose team is studying this giant in the centre of our galaxy at the W. M. Keck Observatory in Hawaii, observed that it became 75 times brighter this May.

    ​His team has published a paper on their discovery in Astrophysical Journal Letters. The article says that although the Milky Way’s own black hole, known to be highly variable, has been observed in the near-infrared for over 20 years, it reached much brighter flux levels in 2019 than ever before measured.

    What prompted the unprecedented space show remains a mystery. As the astronomer pointed out, it is hot gas falling towards the black hole, before it crosses the event horizon that makes space around it brighter as black holes don't emit light. He suggested that increased activity could be related to changes in the gas flow, but struggled to define why it happened or how long it will last.

    The researchers offered several hypotheses. Their paper suggested that the potential physical origins of Sgr A*'s unprecedented brightness may be from changes in the accretion-flow after a star passed close to it in 2018 or even a delayed reaction to the approach of a dusty object in 2014.

    Tuan Do reassured everyone on Twitter, saying “what is going on with the black hole will not affect the Earth” as it is 26,000 light years, or 260 quadrillion kilometres, away. Besides this, it is behind a vast amount of dust.

    “While it is very bright compared to historical data, it is not enough to affect us. Enjoy the fireworks and we hope to learn some cool black hole physics!” the astronomer tweeted.

    Related:

    Astronomers May Have Mapped Most Distant Mammoth Black Hole Lurking in Disguise in Midst of Universe
    Universe Could Be Swallowed by Supermassive Black Hole, Astronomer Suggests - Report
    Lurking Cloaked Black Hole Found Shrouded by Gas Cloud in Early Universe
    Tags:
    research, black hole, universe, Milky Way, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Ksenia Krivko from Kemerovo claimed the title of Mrs Russia Globe 2019.
    Hot Mamas: Dazzling Beauties From the 2019 Mrs Russia Pageant
    No Grabbing Greenland
    No Grabbing Greenland
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse