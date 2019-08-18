Register
22:23 GMT +318 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    View from Tower of David, Jerusalem

    Archaeological Discovery Proves Biblical Plot That Jerusalem Was Invaded by Babylonians

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Yair Aronshtam / View from Tower of David, Jerusalem
    Tech
    Get short URL
    216

    King Nebuchadnezzar’s capture of Jerusalem is one of the most violent Biblical tales. The legendary siege and invasion are said to have resulted in the destruction of Solomon’s Temple and the captivity of the Israelites. Recently uncovered evidence suggests that this was not a fictional story.

    The excavation, carried out by the University of North Carolina in Charlotte, has unearthed the remains of an Iron Age house that bears traces of destruction near Jerusalem’s Tower of David citadel, News Corp Australia reports.

    As UNC Charlotte historians suggest, the findings might be evidence of Babylonian King Nebuchadnezzar’s plundering of Judah more than 2,500 years ago, an event which saw the destruction of the First Temple and the people being taken into captivity - something that is mourned by Jews to this day.

    “It’s the kind of jumble that you would expect to find in a ruined household following a raid or battle. Household objects, lamps, broken bits from pottery which had been overturned and shattered … and arrowheads and a piece of jewellery which might have been lost and buried in the destruction”, Professor Shimon Gibson told the media outlet.

    The dig site at Mount Zion was discovered to have layers of ash containing the artefacts in what seems to be a ruined house. It is believed to have been part of a fortified urban area. The style of the discovered objects suggests that the house was burned at the time when the Babylonian siege of Jerusalem is said to have taken place. For instance, an arrow of the so-called “Scythian” type, which dates back to the 6th and 7th centuries BC and is known to have been used by Babylonian warriors, was found at the dig.

    “Together, this evidence points to the historical conquest of the city by Babylon because the only major destruction we have in Jerusalem for this period is the conquest of 587/586 BCE”, Gibson concludes.

    Although only part of the ancient building, dubbed the ‘’Great Man’s” house, has been studied, it proves that Jerusalem was a major Iron Age city, according to the outlet. This gives the researchers hope of discovering more about the era during future excavations.

    “This spot would have been at an ideal location, situated as it is close to the western summit of the city with a good view overlooking Solomon’s Temple and Mount Moriah to the northeast. We have high expectations of finding much more of the Iron Age city in future seasons of work”, Gibson stated.

    Related:

    Artefacts That Could Have Helped Verify BIBLICAL Figures But For the Damage
    Foxes Spotted on Jerusalem Temple Mount in Claimed Prophetic Sign About Third Temple
    Seal With BIBLICAL Name Uncovered in Jerusalem House Destroyed by Babylonians
    Tags:
    history, archeology, Bible, Temple Mount, Jerusalem
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    No Grabbing Greenland
    No Grabbing Greenland
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse