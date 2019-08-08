Register
23:29 GMT +308 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Researchers Explore Habitability of Two Exoplanets in Nearby Star’s ‘Goldilocks Zone’ (Photos)

    © NASA. NASA/JPL-Caltech
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 20

    After two exoplanets were discovered in the “Goldilocks zone” of the nearby red dwarf known as Teegarden’s star last month, two Israeli astrophysicists decided to check out their potential for actually harboring life and found that one could be close to Earth’s temperature, while the other might be closer to Mars’.

    Teegarden’s star is one of the closest to our own, at only 12.5 light-years away, but you wouldn’t know it from looking at the night sky. Teegarden’s star is a dim red dwarf star - the sun is 300,000 times brighter than it - that is only 8% of the sun’s mass, so you can’t spot it without a powerful telescope. However, a star need not be bright to have planets! Earlier this year, two rocky orbs were spotted circling the tiny star.

    "The two planets resemble the inner planets of our solar system," lead author Mathias Zechmeister, from the Institute for Astrophysics at the University of Göttingen, said in a June statement. "They are only slightly heavier than Earth and are located in the so-called habitable zone, where water can be present in liquid form."

    These two exoplanets, known simply as Teegarden’s star b and c, were noted to be within the star’s so-called “Goldilocks zone,” where like the porridge in the fairy tale, it’s neither too hot nor too cold to support life - it’s just right. Earth is of course inside the sun’s Goldilocks zone, and Mars and Venus are on the edges of it.

    ​But like the lifeless Mars and Venus suggest, being in the Goldilocks zone is no guarantee of supporting life. That’s why two Israeli scientists - Amri Wandel from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Lev Tal-Or from Tel Aviv University - decided to probe the question of Teegarden’s star’s planets deeper. Their findings have been submitted to the Astrophysical Journal Letters.

    Since Teegarden’s star is dimmer than our sun, the habitable zone surrounding it is much smaller; the two exoplanets complete an orbit in only 4.9 and 11.4 Earth days’ time, respectively. Being that close to the star, they’re tidally locked, meaning that one side always faces the star, and the other sits in perpetual night.

    ​That doesn’t bode well for habitability. However, the scientists note that it’s still possible the exoplanets could support liquid water, but that the atmosphere would likely be thin. Still, even a thin atmosphere would be enough to shuffle the warm and cold air from opposing sides of the exoplanet around enough to even temperatures out a bit.

    Both exoplanets are roughly Earth-sized, too - itself a noteworthy discovery, since until recently astronomers were only capable of detecting much larger exoplanets.

    ​In the end, what the astronomers could gather about the two exoplanets wasn’t much, but they were able to surmise that the two exoplanets would probably be similar to Earth and Mars in temperatures, with one having surface temperatures between 0 and 50 degrees Celsius and the other being a good deal colder.

    However, red dwarf stars are often flare stars, meaning they can suddenly and unpredictably emit huge solar flares, doubling in brightness in just a few minutes’ time and shooting out bursts of energy that can strip a planet of its atmosphere and douse it in radiation.

    So maybe don’t start planning those vacations quite yet.

    Related:

    'Not Anything Like This in the Solar System': NASA Probes 'Unique' Atmosphere of Exoplanet
    Astronomers Spot Exoplanet Lit by Three Suns
    NASA’s TESS Discovers ‘Super-Earth,’ ‘Mini-Neptunes’ Amid Exoplanet Mission
    Tags:
    life, size, Earth, astronomy, study, red dwarf stars, habitable, exoplanet
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Dancer Mata Hari, 1906
    Dancer, Spy, Double Agent: The Mystery of Mata Hari
    Donald Trump keeps picking trade fights with China and expressing the utmost confidence that nothing can possibly go wrong.
    Currency Manipulation & Aid Misappropriation
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse