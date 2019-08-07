Register
23:11 GMT +307 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    This visualization of Lee Lincoln scarp is created from Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter photographs and elevation mapping. The scarp is a low ridge or step about 80 meters high and running north-south through the western end of the Taurus-Littrow valley, the site of the Apollo 17 Moon landing. The scarp marks the location of a relatively young, low-angle thrust fault

    Documented 1975 Moonquake Shows Lunar Surface Shaped by Tremors - Study

    © NASA. Goddard/SVS/Ernie Wright
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    When a tremor rocked the moon’s surface on January 3, 1975, it shook up scientists here on Earth as well. A new study has found the origins of the quake, and that it isn’t the only one to strike there, either - meaning the lunar surface is also shaped by the shake-ups, not just by meteor impacts.

    A new study by a group of Indian geophysicists has found striking evidence of surface-level moonquakes in the form of dislodged boulders that plunged into lunar craters when the ground beneath them rocked.

    That the moon experiences moonquakes is not new information: however, a group of scientists at India’s Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), the Indian Space Research Organisation and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras has unearthed (unmooned?) some new evidence, presented in a paper published last month in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.

    When Apollo astronauts visited the moon in the late 1960s and early 1970s, they placed several seismometers to monitor the satellite’s geology. While those seismometers found deep shaking inside the moon roughly once every 27 days, which researchers dismissed as stress fractures caused by its orbit of the Earth, they also detected 28 shallow moonquakes between 1969 and 1977. 

    “The moonquake that occurred at Laue crater on 3 January 1975 is the largest recorded moonquake (MW 4.1),” according to the scientists. “Our analysis of high‐resolution satellite images and topographic data obtained by NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter mission aided in the discovery of a set of young lobate scarps near the epicenter and its genetic link to the 1975 moonquake.”

    The January 3 shaker triggered “coseismic boulder avalanches on the interior walls of nearby impact craters,” and caused the formation of lobate scarps on the Laue crater, an impact site inside the massive Lorentz basin, a 193-mile-wide impact crater on the far side of the moon.

    “Our study indicates that the lobate scarps in Laue crater are seismically active and their seismic activity could be further studied during future landing missions,” the scientists wrote. Lobate scarps are “long, curvilinear structures … interpreted to be tectonic in nature, the result of a thrust fault developed in rocks that are otherwise structurally sound,” according to the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera website.

    ​In other words, the scientists found that the moon’s surface shakes, too, and powerfully enough to affect the lunar landscape.

    "Everyone is curious to know the answer for this question: Is the moon currently geologically active? Yes, it is," P. Senthil Kumar, principal scientist at CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute in Hyderabad, India, and lead author of the study, told Phys.org. "Our finding of three generations of boulder avalanches provided important clues to their episodic origins. It is important to know if moonquakes occur periodically.”

    The scientists found further evidence of at least two other quakes at the same site: one roughly 1.6 million years ago, and another only noted to be older than that.

    Another study published earlier this year found that as the moon continues to lose heat leftover from its formation 4.6 billion years ago, it is shrinking, forcing its crust to wrinkle like a “raisin.”

    "Unlike the flexible skin on a grape, however, the moon's crust is brittle, causing it to break as the interior shrinks,” Thomas Watters, lead author of the paper and senior scientist in the Center for Earth and Planetary Studies at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, said in a May press release about the discovery. “This breakage results in thrust faults, where one section of crust is pushed up over an adjacent section. These faults resemble small stair-shaped cliffs, or scarps, when seen from the lunar surface; each is roughly tens of yards high and a few miles long."

    But the Earth and moon aren’t the only bodies in the solar system that experience quakes, either. The US space agency NASA has been tracking marsquakes on the red planet with its InSight lander, aiming to discern the nature of Mars’ interior.

    Related:

    Russian Scientists Propose Drilling Deep Into Dark Side of the Moon to Find Out an Ancient Secret
    Chinese Moon Lander, Rover Awaken for 8th Lunar Workday
    Crashed Israeli Lander Possibly Brought Life From Earth to Moon - Report
    Tags:
    astronomy, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), crater, study, Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter telescope, moonquakes, moon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sara Sampaio poses backstage during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on 8 November 2018 in New York City.
    Behind the Scenes: Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show as You’ve Never Seen It Before
    Donald Trump keeps picking trade fights with China and expressing the utmost confidence that nothing can possibly go wrong.
    Currency Manipulation & Aid Misappropriation
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse