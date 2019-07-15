Russia May Send Saudi Astronaut to Space - Intergovernmental Commission

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and Saudi Arabia have discussed the possibility for Russia to send a Saudi astronaut to space for a short-duration flight, the protocol of the meeting of the Russian-Saudi intergovernmental commission read.

"The countries have expressed readiness to continue consultations on the prospects and mutually beneficial areas of bilateral space activities ... a manned space flight and preparations for a short-duration flight of a Saudi astronaut," the protocol read.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud has recently held talks with Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos, and has also attended the Mission Control Center of the Russian Federal Space Agency.

An astronaut from the United Arab Emirates will soon fly to the International Space Station on board of Russia's Soyuz spacecraft. Meanwhile, Russia is also negotiating a similar flight with Bahrain.