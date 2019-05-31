New Russian Soyuz-5 Launcher Should Conquer Commercial Market - Roscosmos

SAMARA (Sputnik) - The new Russian Soyuz-5 medium-lift launcher will aim at conquering the commercial market, Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos General Director Dmitry Rogozin said on Friday.

"We have some reserve of possibilities, so we aim at competing with them [the United States] in this field. Moreover, the Soyuz-5 launcher, which will be constructed here, in Samara, aims exactly at conquering the commercial market but not just at solving state tasks," Rogozin told reporters.

He added that the price of the new launcher should be low enough for competitors to give way to Russia despite all the "twists" of their economic policies.

In April Roscosmos announced that the first liftoff of Soyuz-5 medium-lift launch vehicle will be made from the Baikonur space centre in autumn of 2022.

The construction of the two-stage Soyuz-5 launcher started in 2016. It is supposed to serve as the base of a Russian prospective super-heavy rocket, set to take the Federation spacecraft to orbit and deliver a team of four people and cargo to the Moon, as well as space stations in low Earth orbits.