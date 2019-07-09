Register
09 July 2019
    The International Space Station photographed from a Soyuz spacecraft

    UFO Combing Around ISS in NASA Video ‘Checking on Humans’ Progress’, Alien Hunter Claims

    © Photo: NASA/Roscosmos
    Tech
    230

    The extraordinary object, which resembles a four-pronged alien spaceship, has a shape “unlike anything I have ever seen before”, prominent UFOlogist Scott C. Waring commented in his blog.

    A “four-arm” vehicle-like object has been spotted above the orbiting International Space Station, and some claim the hovering body is a regular visitor tasked with discreetly keeping an eye on the human race.

    In a recently published video first singled out from NASA’s livestream archives by YouTube channel Streetcap 1, a massive unidentified object can be seen whizzing swiftly past the space laboratory before taking a turn and moving back to the initial location somewhere in the background.

    Scott C. Waring, who proudly refers to himself as an alien hunter, took note of the two-way route and concluded that it could be indicative of an advanced race of smart creatures that might be randomly checking out what level of progress humanity is currently at.

    “[The video] shows an extraordinary UFO with a shape unlike anything I have ever seen before”, Waring, an author of the popular blog “UFO Sightings Daily”, posted below the shared footage, further bringing up his assumptions about regular trips to Earth by aliens.

    However, there would be no variety in attitudes without a more down-to-earth point of view, traditionally voiced by those familiar with the specifics of the space agency’s work.

    For instance, James Oberg, formerly a NASA engineer, is certain that most of the commonly reported “UFO sightings” are no more than floating “space dandruff” that NASA camera lenses accidentally capture. The specks are nothing extraordinary, he claims, and can be anything from drifting paint to flakes of ice or ISS insulation that float in zero gravity conditions.

    “I’ve had enough experience with real spaceflight to realise that what’s being seen in many videos is nothing beyond the ‘norm’ from fully mundane phenomena occurring in unearthly settings”.

    NASA’s imagery provides a vast, and arguably trustworthy, database for analysis when it comes to supposed UFO sightings. Last week, a UFO conspiracy theorist claimed that NASA’s robotic Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) had accidentally taken a picture of a massive, dome-like vessel hovering just above a crater on the lunar terrain, as if purposefully parked there. The enthusiast made use of LRO imaging, which came in handy as he tried to estimate the size of the body, coming to believe that the highly reflective object was roughly 1,000 feet long.

    Separately, two unidentified whitish "blobs" were registered by cameras over the horizon above the iconic Grand Canyon National Park, sparking a series of UFO claims - something which was intensified by the fact that the duo appeared to be well-coordinated and operating in tandem.

    Related:

    Astronauts Aboard ISS Capture ‘Spectacular’ Snaps of Raikoke’s Eruption (Photos)
    Space Food Laboratory to Prepare Halal Food for 1st UAE Astronaut at ISS
    Delays in NASA Commercial Spacecraft Certification Jeopardize Access, Crew Flights to ISS - US GAO
    Tags:
    ISS, UFOlogists, conspiracy theory, UFO, alien spaceship
    Votre message a été envoyé!
