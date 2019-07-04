Register
19:07 GMT +304 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Ren Zhengfei, founder and CEO of Huawei, laughs during a round table meeting with the media in Shenzhen city, south China's Guangdong province, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. The founder of network gear and smart phone supplier Huawei Technologies said the tech giant would reject requests from the Chinese government to disclose confidential information about its customers.

    Huawei Founder Ren Zhengfei Says US Will 'Fight IoT Next', Block Smart Tech Industry – Reports

    © AP Photo / Vincent Yu
    Tech
    Get short URL
    1151

    Huawei, the IT behemoth that has played a major role in China’s manufacturing industry, is also developing its own chips and software alongside its massive smartphone and IT infrastructure business.

    Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei told the Financial Times on Thursday that he expects the US to fight against his company's push into the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart factory technologies.

    The US will 'fight IoT next', adding that the US president Donald Trump will target the sector if Huawei begins to dominate the industry, he told FT. 'Let them fight.'

    Speaking on Huawei’s drive to set international IT standards, he said: 'If everyone were to vote for an IoT standard, they would vote for our standard, because Qualcomm hasn’t done much work in the IoT sphere and we’ve done a huge amount of research.

    His comments come after US president Donald Trump provided concessions to China on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka by partially opening up export licence applications for Huawei.

    US companies can also partially sell equipment that did not threaten national security to the Chinese tech firm, in exchange for China buying more US agricultural products.

    Why is the IoT Industry Vital to Economic Success?

    Industrial IoT is used in automating manufacturing processes, which Huawei aims to develop through its robust machine-to-machine (M2M) learning technologies that depend on 5G internet connections.

    Huawei currently leads the 5G industry by holding the largest number of tech patents, FT reported, adding that such innovations can help communicate bulk data from industrial devices. As of 2019, the conglomerate holds 56,492 active patents – more than any IT company in the world – Bloomberg reported in June.

    The tech firm’s OceanConnect IoT platform will compete with other cloud providers such as Google and Amazon, and its IoT communications chips will battle with US chipmakers Qualcomm and Intel. In addition to its high-end smartphones and IT infrastructure devices, Huawei also leads in a number of 5G technologies across the world.

    World’s First 5G Connected Car Hardware

    Huawei technologies launched the world’s first 5G communications hardware for automobiles at the Shanghai Autoshow in April, allowing the company to become a vital supplier for connected car technologies, Reuters reported. The MH5000 module, which is based on its cutting-edge Balong 5000 5G chip, will allow the module to "promote the automotive industry to move towards the 5G era,: the company said.

    World’s First 5G Train Station

    Shanghai Hongqiao railway station has now become the first train station in the world to employ 5G infrastructure and the first to offer 5G wifi, with full coverage set for September, CGTN America reported in February. The station will allow download speeds of 1.2 gigabytes a second and will allow robots in the station to communication during daily operations.

    Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station platform
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Patrick Nagel / Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station platform
    Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station platform

    World’s First 5G Television

    According to sources cited by the The Asian Nikkei Review, Huawei Technologies also plans to challenge Apple and Samsung by launching the world’s first 5G television. The new lineup will offer 8K resolution displays and offer 360-degree movies and virtual reality programmes, eliminating the need for fibre optic connections and cable and allowing the new smart TVs to be used as a home router.

    World’s First 5G Base Station Chip

    Huawei launched its TIANGANG chip in January, the world’s first 5G core chip, allowing the company to support the "large-scale integration of active power amplifiers (PAAs) and passive antenna arrays into very small antennas”, the company said in a press statement. Base stations are used in cellular hub systems and connect mobile devices to a network.

    Related:

    Huawei to Still Remain on US Blacklist Despite Trump's Reversal - Reports
    Supplying US Products to Huawei Could Lead to Sanctions - Indian Communication Minister
    Boris Johnson on Huawei Issue: Chinese Investments Still Welcome
    US Opens Export License Applications for Selling Products to Huawei - Kudlow
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Ladies' Hats, Gymnastics on the Beach and Gagarin: A Look Back at Soviet Crimea
    Ladies' Hats, Gymnastics on the Beach and Gagarin: A Look Back at Soviet Crimea
    Military Dependence Day
    Military Dependence Day
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse