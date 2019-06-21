Mysteries of the Red Planet: NASA Rover Spots Enigmatic White Light on Martian Surface (PHOTO)

While the exact location of the strange phenomenon spotted by the rover was not immediately clear, apparently it wasn’t the first mysterious sight spotted by the craft on the Red Planet.

A photo recently snapped by NASA’s Curiosity rover, which roams the vast wind-swept expanses of Mars, has captured the sight of a peculiar phenomenon which looks like a flash of white light of unclear origin.

The raw image, in black-and-white, was taken by the rover’s right “navcam” on 16 June.

© NASA. JPL-Caltech This image was taken by Navcam: Right B (NAV_RIGHT_B) onboard NASA's Mars rover Curiosity on Sol 2438 (2019-06-16 03:53:59 UTC).

The location of the exact spot where the rover detected this “flash” apparently remains unclear at this time.

This occurrence, however, is not the first time the rover has spotted an anomalous sight on the Red Planet, as last year, Curiosity detected a “shiny” object that may or may not have been a meteorite, Fox points out.

And in 2014, the rover also located some sort of “white spot” which might’ve been a glint from the "rock surface reflecting the Sun", according to Dr Justin Maki, a scientist at NASA’S Jet Propulsion Lab.