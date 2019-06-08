Register
02:23 GMT +308 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    ISS astronauts adjust truss above New Zealand

    You Too Can (Pay to) Go to Space! NASA Opens ISS to Private Tourists, Businesses

    © NASA . handout
    Tech
    Get short URL
    110

    Money moves are underway for NASA as the agency announced plans to open the International Space Station to more commercial interests and ditch its long-time ban on tourists in an effort to fund further missions.

    NASA’s Chief Financial Officer Jeff DeWit held a news conference Friday at Nasdaq in New York City, detailing the space agency’s latest source of funding for future endeavors: you and $50 million of your best spare change.

    Along with expanding opportunities for commercial interests on the ISS, DeWit revealed private citizens from around the world can now purchase a flight from Earth to the space station for a unique month-long experience.

    But before digging into your savings in hopes of fulfilling childhood fantasies, note that currently, only a maximum of two individuals a year will be able to leave Earth for the station, and the trip’s cost, as well as its intensive qualification process, will automatically weed out most.

    © Andrew Harnik
    Phases of Trump: POTUS Denounces Moon Mission He Touted Weeks Ago

    The round-trip cost of the 30-day trip to the ISS is estimated between $50 and $58 million, but the CFO notes the final cost of travel is completely up to Boeing and Space X, the companies tasked with transport.

    Though US-based companies would receive the funds, American applicants won’t be given preference over any other space hopefuls.

    In fact, it was California-based engineer (and multimillionaire) Dennis Tito who, by way of the Russian Federal Space Agency, became the first ISS tourist during his personally funded, eight-day orbit on the ISS in 2001.

    As if the sticker shock is not enough to make a terrestrial vacation more attractive, accomodations on the space station will run the private astronaut around $35,000 a night, running $1.05 million for the 30-day trip.

    Better get that GoFundMe account started now!

    A Pentagon artist's concept of a ground / space-based hybrid laser weapon, 1984
    CC0
    US General Claims Russia Poses Threat to America’s Space Capabilities

    “But it won’t come with any Hilton or Marriott points,” Dewit joked during the live-streamed conference.

    Private astronauts will also be required to pass the same medical, training and certification programs as regular crew members, which can take up to two years according to NASA’s website. Additional requirements include a bachelor’s degree in the STEM field and three years of “related professional experience.”

    In 2016, only five of the 18,600 applicants were accepted as astronaut candidates.

    It’s not just people who will get to venture into space: commercial activity on the ISS is posed to become less about research and more business-based.

    "We have no idea what kinds of creativity and literally out-of-the-world ideas can come from private industry," Bill Gerstenmaier, NASA’s head of Human Exploration and Operations, declared Friday.

    While the agency says they have “worked with 11 different companies to install 14 commercial facilities” on the ISS, NASA hopes that opening its doors to sustainable commercial opportunities will promote new innovations and expand interests in space as a market.

    Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin E. Buzz Aldrin, the first men to land on the moon, plant the U.S. flag on the lunar surface, July 20, 1969. Photo was made by a 16mm movie camera inside the lunar module, shooting at one frame per second
    © AP Photo / NASA
    NASA Selects 3 Moon Landing Service Providers for Artemis Program

    According to NASA’s press release Friday morning, the funds obtained from these trips and new commercial endeavors will be directed into future space programs, such as the agency’s 2024 goal of landing the next woman or man on the moon – a goal the US president is not too happy about.

    Not long after DeWit and NASA’s big announcement Friday, US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to tell the space agency in a roundabout way that their hopes of landing another individual on the moon (something he claimed NASA’s $1.6 billion budget boost would cover) were dated and lacked focus.

    Nevertheless, according to DeWit, there is “a lot of excitement in the commercial sector” for the agency’s future partnership.

    Related:

    NASA Releases Photos of Israeli Beresheet Moon Lander Crash Site
    NASA Shares Details on Upcoming 2024 Lunar Mission (VIDEO)
    NASA's Artemis Programme Aims to Land a Lady on the Lunar Surface
    'Lunar Pyramid' Spotted in NASA Image Sparks Speculation Aliens Were in Egypt
    NASA Selects 3 Moon Landing Service Providers for Artemis Program
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, moon, International Space Station, ISS, space
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 1 June - 7 June
    This Week in Pictures: 1 June - 7 June
    Holiday Hijacked
    Holiday Hijacked
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse