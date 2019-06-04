Register
15:00 GMT +304 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Giza pyramid complex in Egypt

    'Unique Find' Revealed in Ancient Egyptian Pharaoh's Tomb in Pyramid

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Ancient Egyptians settled along the lower reaches of the River Nile over 4,500 years ago; the remains of this great empire, such as the Great Pyramid of Giza still stand as silent testimonies to the magnificence of this advanced civilisation.

    Egyptian historians have made a "unique find" inside the tomb of the Pharaoh Unas which, reportedly, will be instrumental in explaining more about this ancient civilisation, a documentary has revealed.

    Filmmaker and Egyptologist Curtis Ryan Woodside expounded on the amazing revelations during his Amazon Prime show “Egypt Through the Ages”.

    The filmmaker tells of the Pharaoh Unas, the ninth and last ruler of the Fifth Dynasty of Egypt during the Old Kingdom, who ordered a pyramid built in the city of Saqqara, the smallest of the royal buildings that still stands today.

    Egyptians watch the historical site of the Giza Pyramids as they are illuminated with blue light, as part of the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the United Nations, in Giza, just outside Cairo, Egypt, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2015
    © AP Photo / Amr Nabil
    True Engineer Behind Iconic Egyptian PYRAMIDS Revealed Due to Unique Find

    Inside, there were several rectangular burial tombs – known as mastabas – built for him and the royal family.

    However, historians made an interesting discovery when they took a closer look at one of them. 
    Woodside said in 2018:

    “This is King Unas’ causeway and it leads to his pyramid, which is the first pyramid with text inside and all of the mastabas for his children.”

    “In the fifth dynasty, when Pharaoh Unas was ruling Egypt, there was a famine and this was recorded in his causeway and actually didn’t last that long, because Unas came along and built canals.”

    The documentary went on to reveal how the team uncovered a “unique find” that showed just how beneficial Unas’ work was to Egypt.

    Woodside added: “[The inscriptions show] vast amounts of cattle, fishing in the Nile and Unas really turned Egypt around at that stage and brought the country to what would continue as a very prosperous country."

    Pyramids
    CC0
    Filmmaker REVEALS Why Egyptian Pharaohs Built Fake Doors in PYRAMIDS
    In the same series, it is revealed how the Pyramid of Djoser helped uncover “the real brains” behind the Great Pyramid.

    Crafted in 2620 BC, during the Third Dynasty, this structure, also dubbed the Step Pyramid, is the brainchild of Imhotep.

    He is credited as being the first to conceive of stacking mastabas on top of each other, creating the “steps” of a pyramid – something that later became popular among Pharaohs, such as Khufu.

    READ MORE: Anniversary of Khufu Ship Discovery: Egypt's Pyramids Still Guard Their SECRETS

    Woodside said during the same series: “He was a physician, an architect and an adviser to Pharaoh Djoser in the third dynasty, when Djoser decided he wanted to change from the traditional mastabas tombs to have something a bit grander.”

    “He was an amazing man and invented so many healing methods that we still use today.”

    “He is actually one of the most important people in Egyptian history because if it wasn’t for him we wouldn’t have these pyramids we see today,” concluded the Egyptologist.

    Related:

    True Engineer Behind Iconic Egyptian PYRAMIDS Revealed Due to Unique Find
    Anniversary of Khufu Ship Discovery: Egypt's Pyramids Still Guard Their SECRETS
    Filmmaker REVEALS Why Egyptian Pharaohs Built Fake Doors in PYRAMIDS
    Explosion Targets Tourist Bus Near Giza Pyramids in Egypt (VIDEO, PHOTO)
    Tags:
    pharaoh, ancient civilization, pyramids, documentary, pyramids, Saqqara, United Kingdom, Egypt
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tokyo Through the Lens of Tom Blachford
    Yesterday's Tomorrow: Tokyo's Neon Splendor Through Lens of Tom Blachford
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse