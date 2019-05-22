Register
15:40 GMT +322 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The regions around supermassive black holes shine brightly in X-rays

    BLACK HOLE Awe: Einstein Dead RIGHT About Universe, Gravitation Wave Tests Prove

    © NASA . JPL-Caltech
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 50

    After the side effect of two black holes merging together eventually came to light, scientists have managed to prove the conclusion made by one of the most outstanding minds of the 20th century –Albert Einstein.

    Over 100 years prior to the modern-day findings, Einstein famously found that black holes, which can hardly be subjected to conventional research and measuring, are locked into an orbit around one another making so-called binary black holes, and will eventually fall toward each other and merge.

    Supermassive Black Hole Burping
    NASA/CXC/University of Colorado/J. Comerford et al.
    'Huge Day for Science': Netizens HURRAY Female Scientist Who Unveiled First Ever PHOTO of Black Hole

    The extraordinary force of impact generating so-called gravitational waves, and first researched by Einstein back in 1915, was further studied at length by ESA, which referred to the said waves as “fluctuations in the fabric of time” in line with Einstein’s ingenious theory of relativity, the agency’s website says

    “Karl Schwarzschild derived the equations for black holes in 1916, but they remained rather a theoretical curiosity for several decades, until X-ray observations performed with space telescopes could finally probe the highly energetic emission from matter in the vicinity of these extreme objects”, ESA said adding that the first ever image of a black hole’s dark silhouette was captured only recently by the Event Horizon Telescope and made headlines when it was published just last month, with its shape “cast against the light from matter in its immediate surrounding”.

    ESA went on to comment about the phenomenon of gravitational waves, paying tribute to Einstein’s breakthrough discovery, which was notably proved several years later during a solar eclipse in 1919:

    “As for gravitational waves, it was Einstein himself who predicted their existence from his theory, also in 1916, but it would take another century to finally observe these fluctuations”.

    Einstein’s theory suggests that light curves and bends when it passes near a large mass or gravity, such as a planet or a black hole, which essentially means that the light from a distant star will arrive on Earth at a certain angle between Earth’s surface and the point where it originated from.

    “An artistic view of this distortion, also known as gravitational lensing, is depicted in this representation of two merging black holes”, ESA added.

    Meanwhile, astronomers have yet to observe a black hole merger directly, with a range of current and upcoming experiments, such as ESA’s LISA probe, aiming to detect gravitational waves from orbit. Separately, another ESA project, the X-ray lab Athena is expected to be launched alongside LISA in the 2030s. ESA is pinning great hopes on the experiments expressing certainty that the findings will usher in a new era of our understanding of the universe:

    “We don’t know what happens during such a cosmic clash so this experiment, much like the eclipse of 1919 that first proved Einstein’s theory, is set to shake our understanding of gravity and the universe”, the agency pointed out.

    Black holes are tremendously powerful wells of gravity that engulf even light that cannot escape their mighty pull. The phenomenal cosmic bodies, which are severely understudied as of today, are thought to form when a dying star that has had little fuel left, collapses and gets all of its weight compressed into one small point.

    This undated file photo shows legendary physicist Dr. Albert Einstein, author of the theory of Relativity
    © AP Photo / File
    Newly-Unveiled Documents Reveal Einstein Admitted He Didn't Fully Understand Quantum Nature of Light

    Last month, in a series of press conferences held simultaneously across the world, an international team of scientists proudly presented to the audience the very first photo of a black hole, allowing people to enjoy the sight of the hot, shadowy edges of one of these enigmatic celestial bodies. 

    As researchers explained, while the black hole itself cannot be seen because no light could escape its gravity, one can see a black hole’s shadow produced by a ring of light circling the event horizon.

    READ MORE: WATCH Astronomers Reveal First Ever PHOTO of Black Hole

    Related:

    Docs Reveal Einstein Admitted He Didn't Fully Understand Quantum Nature of Light
    Albert Einstein’s Handwritten ‘God Letter’ Expected to Sell for $1.5 Million
    Scientists Prove Einstein’s Black Hole Theory After Decades-Long Observation
    Einstein's Gravity Theory Tested in Extreme 'Zombie' Star Conditions
    Tags:
    theory of relativity, black hole, research, projects, science, European Space Agency (ESA), space
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Pencils to Condoms: Famous Soviet Advertising Posters in 1920-1930s
    From Pencils to Condoms: Famous Soviet Advertising Posters in 1920-1930s
    Not So Free Market
    Not So Free Market
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse