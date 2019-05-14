Trump Approves $1.6Bln in NASA Funding to Send Humans to Moon by 2024

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has approved $1.6 billion in funding for fiscal year 2020 towards efforts to send a man and woman to the moon by 2024, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a video message.

"The president has given our agency the bold charge to land the next man and the first woman on the lunar south pole by 2024. And now president trump has extended his vote of confidence in our work with an amended budget request for fiscal year 2020. It includes $1.6 billion in additional funding," Bridenstine said on Monday.

The funding, he added, will accelerate development of the space launch system and a human lunar landing system.

The investment will also boost development of capabilities like increased robotic exploration of the moon polar regions, Bridenstine said.

Previously, a potential mission to the moon in 2028 was presented to the US National Space Council’s Users’ Advisory Group in response to US President Donald Trump’s idea of going to the Moon.