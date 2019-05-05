Register
20:29 GMT +305 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A view of the Colosseum after the first stage of the restoration work was completed in Rome, Friday, July 1st, 2016.

    'INVISIBILITY CLOAKS' May Have Protected From Earthquakes in Ancient Rome -Study

    © AP Photo / Andrew Medichini
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Although a recently conducted study suggests that Roman architects are unlikely to have deliberately put the pattern underlying current metamaterial research into practice, they could have noticed certain regularities as time passed and introduced updates to an amphitheatre’s design, allowing a number of historic buildings to survive until today.

    While scientists are engaged in designing real-world “invisibility cloaks” thanks to a special class of high-tech man-made “metamaterials”, a team of French researchers has suggested on arXiv, a collection of natural scientific preprints that some specific ancient structures, like the landmark Roman Colosseum, are remarkable for their similar architectural patterns, which, they assumed, might have protected them from earthquake damage ever since the world’s largest amphitheatre was erected in  70-80 AD.

    Pompeii
    © AP Photo/ Salvatore Laporta
    New Pompeii Finds: ‘Full of Sensuality’ Fresco Uncovered in Ancient Roman City (PHOTOS)

    Classified as a type of so-called photonic band gap materials, “a metamaterial” is technically speaking one whose inner structure can bend light in ways that are not typical, or stated otherwise, with an untypical index of refraction. What is understood by the latter is the ratio between the speed of light in a vacuum and the speed with which the upper part of the light wave penetrates space.

    While natural materials are estimated to have a positive index of refraction, certain man-made metamaterials, which first saw the light of day in the early 2000s, have a negative index of refraction, which means that light is bent around even very sharp angles, making such materials ideal for cloaking something. 

    READ MORE: Millenia-Old Tomb Built Using BURIAL OILS Found in Egyptian Necropolis

    Unlike invisibility cloaks in fantasy stories, metamaterials do exist in reality —or at least in laboratories — also being ideal for making so-called “super lenses” to better analyse small-scale objects. For the time being, such promising materials are basically limited to specific wavelengths: microwaves for example, or infrared light, as well as certain frequencies of sound waves. 

    However, most astonishingly, the principle can be used for seismic activity control: by redirecting so-called shallow Rayleigh waves that typically inflict the worst structural damage, metamaterials may make it possible to minimise the damages earthquakes and other natural disasters inflict on infrastructure.

    "The idea is to surround a building with a lattice of holes or solid objects within the soil. When seismic waves within a certain range of wavelengths pass through the lattice, multiple reflections in the lattice interfere with one another destructively to create a band gap that results in a significant reduction in the shaking of the building," Physics World reported describing the project.

    Several years ago, Lyon-based research co-author, civil engineer Stephane Brule and his Marseille colleagues demonstrated how large-scale acoustic and seismic cloaking can happen.

    Rome has begun a traffic ban to protect ancient glories from modern perils, allowing only buses, taxis, bicycles and pedestrians to go down the boulevard that runs between the Roman forums and curves around the Colosseum.
    © AP Photo / Riccardo De Luca
    Leaving His Mark on History, Tourist Carves Name Into Roman Colosseum

    They drilled a lattice of boreholes into the earth to find that sound waves reflected most of their energy backwards, toward the source when they encountered the first two rows of holes. Brule subsequently noticed a similar structural pattern while holidaying in Autun, in Central France, after taking a look at an aerial picture of the semi-circular shape of a Gallo-Roman theatre buried underneath a field, which, he revealed, repeated those of other amphitheatres from the same epoch. 

    According to the French researcher, Roman engineers didn’t follow the pattern purposefully, but may have noticed over time that such an architectural solution (in terms of shape) meant that the buildings were more resistant to natural cataclysms. "Rigorously, we cannot say more for the moment", he explained to Physics World.

    Related:

    Russian Firm Starts First Tests of Technology for Space Tourism - Company CEO
    Advantages of Being Mobile: 40 Years of Cell Phone Technology
    Saudis May Turn to China, Russia if US Bans Nuclear Technology Transfer – Journo
    Facebook Set to Combat ‘Revenge Porn’ Through New AI Technology
    Tags:
    gravitational waves, Seismic Waves, electromagnetic waves, natural disaster, earthquake, architecture, technology, Italy, Ancient Rome
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Dinosaurs, and Spartans: 2019 Snowy Bikini Festival
    Hot Girls, Dinosaurs, and Spartans: 2019 Snowy Bikini Festival
    Selective Silencing?
    Selective Silencing?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse