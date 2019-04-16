Truth is Out There: Possible UFO Spotted on VIDEO of Chinese Spaceships Docking

The video shows some strange blinking light seemingly approaching the Chinese craft, and then suddenly the feed switches to a different angle.

A docking manoeuvre executed by the Chinese prototype Tiangong-1 and Shenzhou-8 unmanned spacecraft back in 2011 has recently gained attention among conspiracy theorists after one observant YouTuber spotted a strange occurrence in the recorded feed of that event, which may or may not be an alien spacecraft.

A video posted on YouTube by a user nicknamed “willease” shows some kind of white light which then appears to be charging towards Shenzhou-8 as it drifts away from the space station.

The feed then immediately cuts to a different angle.

After the video was reposted by The Hidden Underbelly 2.0, a channel that publishes videos of various conspiracy theories-related phenomena, netizens started pondering on what that mysterious object might’ve been, one netizen quickly sought to dispel possible speculations about UFOs by arguing that it probably was just “a particle of ice”.

A somewhat similar incident was reported last year, when one of the cameras on the side of the ISS recorded what appears to be a large object of a bright blue hue appearing behind one of the space station's solar panels.

After following the object for a few seconds and even zooming in, the feed suddenly cuts out.