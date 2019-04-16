Sea Launch Venture May be Moved From US to Russia's Far East - Source

"The possibility of relocating the Sea Launch platform to the Far East, specifically to the Sovetskaya Harbor, for launching the Soyuz-5 Light rocket is being considered,” the source said.
Even if a new intergovernmental agreement is signed in the future, the Russian side will have to disclose to the US regulatory authorities the technical documentation on the new rocket in order to receive a launch license, a condition that Russia will not accept, the source stressed.
“The only way out is to relocate the Sea Launch to Russia,” he concluded.
Russia's S7 Group is the owner of the Sea Launch venture, which includes the Sea launch Commander vessel and the Odyssey launch platform.
