Mysterious Giant Triangle Caught on Satellite Feed Over Pacific (VIDEO)

The man who made this interesting discovery admitted that he doesn’t know what that enigmatic object is, noting that it doesn’t look natural.

A peculiar sight recorded by an orbiting spacecraft was recently brought to the attention of the public by one inquisitive man who was watching the feed of a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) satellite.

A video uploaded by a YouTuber who uses the handle MrMBB333, known for studying various studying various anomalies and conspiracy theories, shows a huge enigmatic rectangular object emerge from among the clouds swirling over the eastern Pacific off the coast of South America.

"Looks like a triangle to me. Could be a natural artefact, I don’t know", the person who uploaded the video remarked. "It doesn’t fit in, it doesn’t look natural, the rest of the clouds do but that doesn’t."