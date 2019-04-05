About 50 Pieces of Destroyed Indian Satellite Flying Above ISS - US Air Force

The US Air Force's catalogue currently includes 57 Microsat-R fragments flying in orbits at altitudes from 159 kilometres to 2,248 kilometres (99-1,397 miles). As many as 46 of these fragments are flying in orbits above the ISS apogee, which stands at around 400 kilometres.
Ivan Moiseev, the head of the Russian Institute for Space Policy, has commented on the matter, telling Sputnik that fragments flying above the ISS were a threat, albeit an insignificant one.
"There is a threat coming from the Indian satellite, but it is a highly unlikely one", Moiseev said, explaining that the risk of collision was low because the ISS and the fragments had different inclinations.
Microsat-R, designed by the Indian Defense Research and Development Organization, was launched into orbit atop the PSLV carrier in January.
