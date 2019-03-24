Researchers Hack Tesla Model 3, Get $375,000 and Car After Trick - Reports

Two security researchers, Amat Cama and Richard Zhu, managed to hack a Tesla Model 3 as part of the Pwn2Own Vancouver hacking event, earning them a $375,000 cash award and their own electric car, according to Zero Day Initiative.
READ MORE: Elon Musk Promises to Protect His Teslas With Top-Notch 'Sentry Mode'
The duo entered the contest under the team name Fluoroacetate and showed off their unique skill set. Once inside, it took them just a few minutes to hot-wire the Tesla by exploiting vulnerabilities in its infotainment system.
That's a wrap! Congrats to @fluoroacetate on winning Master of Pwn. There total was $375,000 (plus a vehicle) for the week. Superb work from this great duo. pic.twitter.com/Q7Fd7vuEoJ— Zero Day Initiative (@thezdi) 22 марта 2019 г.
The contest was held on 20-22 March, and brought together researchers who could expose the security flaws of web browsers, server-side software and other Tesla Model 3 applications.
All comments
Show new comments (0)