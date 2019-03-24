Researchers Hack Tesla Model 3, Get $375,000 and Car After Trick - Reports

The award was granted as part of the high-profile annual hacking competition Pwn2Own, which offers cash prizes to anyone able to bypass the security features of the Tesla Model 3.

Two security researchers, Amat Cama and Richard Zhu, managed to hack a Tesla Model 3 as part of the Pwn2Own Vancouver hacking event, earning them a $375,000 cash award and their own electric car, according to Zero Day Initiative.

The duo entered the contest under the team name Fluoroacetate and showed off their unique skill set. Once inside, it took them just a few minutes to hot-wire the Tesla by exploiting vulnerabilities in its infotainment system.

That's a wrap! Congrats to @fluoroacetate on winning Master of Pwn. There total was $375,000 (plus a vehicle) for the week. Superb work from this great duo. pic.twitter.com/Q7Fd7vuEoJ — Zero Day Initiative (@thezdi) 22 марта 2019 г.

The contest was held on 20-22 March, and brought together researchers who could expose the security flaws of web browsers, server-side software and other Tesla Model 3 applications.