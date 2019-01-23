Elon Musk Promises to Protect His Teslas With Top-Notch 'Sentry Mode'

The “sentry mode” will stand guard by either keeping the dash cam on while a car is parked, or by rotating automatically if the car is hit on the road.

One frustrated Twitter user and Tesla owner, who suffered a dent within the range of the car’s rear-facing camera, appealed directly to Elon Musk on Twitter, saying that there should by all means be a special feature on the dashboard that utilises the car’s variety of sensors for 360° surveillance.

Musk responded saying that the “Tesla Sentry Mode” is coming soon — which is precisely the feature the user made an enquiry about.

Tesla Sentry Mode coming soon for all cars with Enhanced Autopilot https://t.co/x2buQWiABX — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 22 января 2019 г.

The tweet suggests that the new feature will be soon found in all cars with the so-called Enhanced Autopilot and is expected to be available for an additional fee; however, Musk shortly after clarified the issue, saying that all cars with the most recent “AP2+” hardware would be equipped with the feature, specifically, ones that rolled off the assembly lines in 2016 and later.

I am totally not concerned about Tesla cars with over-the-air remote data connections with cameras pointing in various directions at all times in public and semi-public places, subject to the internal self-regulation of Elon Musk. https://t.co/N3RpNxUOTb — Ron Fein (@ronfein) 23 января 2019 г.

It could see a Tesla's cameras switch on automatically. https://t.co/S0MOVb66sC — DIMAS (@dimas_______) 23 января 2019 г.

Tesla enthusiasts instantly took to Twitter to repost the news — however, many seemed to be “not concerned”:

Tesla is simply the best! ⭐️ Certainly better than all the rest. 🎵 — Kata Lyst Stella V. (@marvelwonderkat) 22 января 2019 г.

You know, like that camera you taped over on your iPad and laptop! #tesla #1984 https://t.co/NapJmfp58D — Greg Renouf 🇬🇧 (@grenouf) 23 января 2019 г.

Hilarious memes on the subject also flooded the Internet, with users unable to resist the temptation to speak about the potential blemishes: