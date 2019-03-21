Boeing Developing Software Service Bulletin, Flight Crew Training for 737 Max

"Boeing is developing a service bulletin that would specify the installation of new flight control computer operational program software. Boeing has also developed flight crew training related to this software," the statement said Wednesday as quoted by CNBC.
In the wake of tragedies, aviation authorities and airlines around the world have either grounded their 737 MAX 8 series aircraft or closed their airspace to them.
As investigators are still trying to determine the reasons behind the crashes, while US authorities are conducting a probe into how potentially flawed planes received permission to fly. The system that most concerns the investigators is the so-called anti-stall system that was installed in the Boeing 737 MAX aeroplanes and which is currently the main suspected cause of the two planes' crashes.
According to previous media reports after the crasher, the US-based manufacturer ad said that its Manoeuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) — the feature installed on the 737 MAX series of passenger aircraft to prevent stalls, low-speed, and nose-up flight — was in the final stages of being updating.
