06:21 GMT +321 March 2019
    Lion Air's Boeing 737 Max 8 airplane

    Boeing Developing Software Service Bulletin, Flight Crew Training for 737 Max

    © REUTERS/ Willy Kurniawan
    WASHINGTON, March 21 (Sputnik) – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement that US aerospace Boeing is developing a new service bulletin for the 737 Max aircraft software and flight crew training related to it.

    "Boeing is developing a service bulletin that would specify the installation of new flight control computer operational program software. Boeing has also developed flight crew training related to this software," the statement said Wednesday as quoted by CNBC.

    A worker walks next to a Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane parked at Boeing Field, Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Seattle
    © AP Photo / Ted S. Warren
    FBI Joins Criminal Probe Into Boeing 737 Max 8 Certification - Report
    Boeing has seen two similar crashes of 737 MAX in the last half year. Five months after an Indonesian Lion Air Boeing 737 MAX plunged into the Java Sea and claimed the lives of 189 people, another such plane, belonging to Ethiopian Airlines, crashed, killing 157 people. Both accidents took place mere minutes after the planes took off.

    In the wake of tragedies, aviation authorities and airlines around the world have either grounded their 737 MAX 8 series aircraft or closed their airspace to them.

    As investigators are still trying to determine the reasons behind the crashes, while US authorities are conducting a probe into how potentially flawed planes received permission to fly. The system that most concerns the investigators is the so-called anti-stall system that was installed in the Boeing 737 MAX aeroplanes and which is currently the main suspected cause of the two planes' crashes.

    According to previous media reports after the crasher, the US-based manufacturer ad said that its Manoeuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) — the feature installed on the 737 MAX series of passenger aircraft to prevent stalls, low-speed, and nose-up flight — was in the final stages of being updating.

