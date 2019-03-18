Register
13:58 GMT +318 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Human brain

    First Remote Brain Surgery Via 5G Network Performed in China – Reports

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 40

    Amid ongoing clashes between the US and China over Huawei, who aspires to take part in developing the next-generation level network in Europe and other countries, the Chinese hi-tech giant has assisted in what could be viewed as an exceptional marketing op for their services.

    A Chinese doctor has inserted a deep brain stimulation (DBS) implant while being around 3,000 km away from his patient during the first ever 5G-based remote brain surgery, the Chinese state-run broadcaster CGTN reports citing a local outlet. 

    According to the media, the medical teams of two hospitals, Beijing-based PLA General Hospital (PLAGH) and Neurosurgery Department of PLAGH's Hainan Hospital, which conducted the operation, used the assistance technology by China Mobile and Huawei 5G. 

    READ MORE: Breakthrough Parkinson’s Study Could Pave Way for Better Treatments

    The surgery lasted about three hours, as leading physician Ling Zhipei, temporarily based in Hainan, manipulated the surgical instruments by computer via a 5G network to implant the DBS into the brain of a patient with Parkinson’s disease in the Beijing hospital. The patient is cited as saying “I feel good” following the surgery, while his physician told the media that he barely felt the distance between himself and the operation table.

    "The 5G network has solved problems like video lag and remote control delay experienced under the 4G network, ensuring a nearly real-time operation. And you barely feel that the patient is 3,000 kilometres away”, Ling admitted.

    The news about the 5G-based brain surgery comes hot on the heels of reports about another breakthrough in Chinese telemedicine as the Shenzhen People's Hospital carried out a hepatic operation with the help of the new-generation technology. A hepatic surgeon based in Beijing supervised and instructed doctors in Shenzhen via a real-time broadcast, while 2,200 kilometres away from the patient.

    The reports floated in amid the growing tensions between the US and China, prompted by a row over the Chinese tech mammoth Huawei.  Washington claims that the world's biggest telecoms equipment supplier, Huawei, has been stealing commercial information and spying on behalf of the Chinese government. 

    The company has consistently denied the accusations, emphasising that it sees no reason for restrictions on its 5G infrastructure in any country, but the US has scaled up its efforts against the manufacturer, pressing its allies to ban the company from building its next-generation wireless networks overseas.

    Some of them complied, as apart from the US, New Zealand and Australia have already banned Huawei from developing their 5G networks, citing security threats. However, some, including the UK, Germany, India, and the United Arab Emirates have been reluctant to follow suit, the latest reports suggest.

    Related:

    US Crusade to Ban Huawei Faltering as Overseas Allies Show Resistance - Reports
    German-US Spat Over Huawei Just One Issue in Growing List of Problems - Analyst
    Washington Accuses Huawei of Activities US Was Busted for by Snowden – Spokesman
    Human Trials of Stem Cell Therapy for Parkinson’s Disease to Begin in Japan
    Parkinson’s UK Chief Executive: Parkinson's Impacts 145,000 People in UK
    Tags:
    Telemedicine, 5g mobile internet, neurology, brain surgery, China Mobile, Huawei, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Not So Secret Anymore: Hidden Life of North Korean Populace Revealed
    Not So Secret Anymore: Hidden Life of North Korean Populace Revealed
    Donny’s First Veto
    Donny’s First Veto
    Attack on Mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand
    Mass Shooting at Two Mosques in New Zealand: How It Happened
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse