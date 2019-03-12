'Goth Mode' ON: How You Can Tune in Your Phone for a ‘Brighter, Darker Future'

The March update of the work-centric chat service, Slack, has been announced to include the growing in popularity dark interface feature for iOS and Android.

"Dark mode makes reading and writing much easier on your eyes by allowing you to switch to a darker, higher-contrast colour theme. Ease your eyes by switching to a darker colour theme for reading and writing — especially in low-light settings," the app suggested.

The popularity of the dark mode option in smartphone apps has been growing, while a confirmation by Google also suggested it directly affects battery life.

According to the tech giant, the ‘night mode' helps save battery power, as increased brightness and use of certain colors results in more power usage.

The workplace chat app Slack has joined the likes of Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Google Chrome, Android, Windows 10 and MacOS in providing a dark interface option to its users.

YouTube, Google Maps, Twitter and Google News are among the key apps on both iOS and Android offering the 'dark mode' feature.

In order to activate the so-called 'goth look' on an iPhone, the users should ‘General' in the Settings app, then tap 'Accessibility' and 'Display Accommodations.'

The menu will show the 'Invert Colours' tab, which when activated, reverses the colours of the display, except for images, media and some apps that use dark colour styles.

According to Slack, its "dark mode isn't available on our desktop app right now, but we're working on it."