03:29 GMT +325 February 2019
    Shohrat Zakir, chairman of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, prepares to describe the mass internment of ethnic minority Muslims in the country’s far west as a system of training centers that saves Muslims from religious extremism by teaching them to speak Mandarin and accept modern science

    Don’t Mention the Camps: BBC Censored in China After Report on Uyghur Roundup

    © AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
    State-owned broadcasting networks in China pulled the plug on a BBC program when the topic turned to claims that an estimated million Muslim ethnic Uyghurs are currently being detained in so-called reeducation camps in the nation’s far northwest territories.

    In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, chats with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing
    © AP Photo / Andy Wong, File
    Trump Announces Plans to Hold Summit with China's Xi to Conclude Trade Agreement, Delays US Tariffs Increase
    A BBC program airing in mainland China found itself suddenly shut off as it reported on the alleged widespread use of detention camps in Xinjiang province, in the far northwestern reaches of Asia's largest nation.

    BBC China correspondent Stephen McDonell noted that an on-air discussion of the issue on the UK-based network the previous day resulted in the same outcome, as the feed suddenly went black, according to The Independent.

    Beijing has found itself under increasing scrutiny, particularly from the administration of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for its self-described vocational training centers that are claimed by Chinese officials to be aimed at limiting what they term religious extremism, as well as terrorism in the region, according to The Independent.

    McDonell documented the blackout as he recorded the program, primarily covering the ongoing state visit by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Beijing and the Riyadh monarch's talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

    A customer holds a 100 Yuan note at a market in Beijing, August 12, 2015
    © REUTERS / Jason Lee
    China Social Credit System Blocks Millions from Public Services
    As McDonell speaks of the visit between the two leaders his voiceover intones: "One thing [Riyadh's Salman] might be expected by some in Muslim countries to raise would be the question of the camps in the far west of China. There's up to…", at which point the screen goes black.

    McDonell documented the moment in a tweet: "Here's the moment China's censors pull the BBC World TV feed this morning as I'm speaking about the visiting crown prince of Saudi Arabia and the possibility of him raising the mass extrajudicial detention camps holding many hundreds of thousands of ethnic Uyghurs," cited by Independent.co.uk.

    ​A replay of the same program one hour later — over the same state-controlled network — ran without incident, however.

