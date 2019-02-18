Register
08:41 GMT +318 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Moon

    Russia Developing Unmanned Tourist 'Space Yacht' for Near-Earth Orbit - Designer

    © NASA .
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 20

    SOCHI (Sputnik) - The development of a "space yacht" capable of taking off from ordinary airfields to deliver tourists to near-earth orbit, is conducted in Russia with the support of the National Technology Initiative's (NTI) AeroNet and SpaceNet working groups, chief designer of NPO Aviation and Space Technologies Alexander Begak told Sputnik.

    "We have an opportunity to land on any airfield, the device lands like an airplane… We now calculate the optimal time for space travel, a comfortable flight path, because experience shows that people do not need to be in zero-gravity condition for as long as 10 minutes", Begak said. The development of a suborbital unmanned spacecraft dubbed Selena Space Yacht began two years ago, he noted.

    According to the designer's idea, the vehicle will enter space at a maximum speed of 3.5 mach (2.685 miles per hour) to a height of 120-140 kilometers and will return back into the atmosphere at a speed of 0.85 mach.

    READ MORE: Roscosmos, Academy of Sciences: Necessary to Prepare Lawyers for Moon Disputes

    The launch of a Soyuz-FG rocket with the Soyuz TMA-19M manned spacecraft from the Baikonur Space Center
    © Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
    Russia's First Private Space Tourism Craft Flight Test Set for 2020 - CosmoCourse Director
    A total of three "space yachts" will be created, with six passenger seats and one pilot seat each. Despite the fact that the spacecraft will be unmanned, the pilot will still be present for convenience of passengers.

    "There will be a pilot inside, but he will not control the spacecraft. This is due to the fact that people should feel comfortable, knowing that there is a pilot on board, and after entering the atmosphere, he will congratulate the passangers on this event", Begak said.

    The cost of the flight will be about $200,000-$300,000 per person, the first flights could start in 5 years, he added.

    Earlier, the designer had already built unique devices, which, in particular, were exhibited at MAKS and Army aerospace shows. In just one month last year, Begak created Begalet HYPE, a device capable of flying, travelling by road and by water.

    READ MORE: Russia Plans to Boost Space Tourism at Orbital Outpost

    Related:

    Roscosmos to Cut Financing of 'Russian Hubble' Project Significantly - Scientist
    Roscosmos, Academy of Sciences: Necessary to Prepare Lawyers for Moon Disputes
    Roscosmos Singles Out Design of Carrier Rocket for Lunar Missions - Source
    NASA Administrator Accepts Roscosmos Invitation to Visit Russia
    Communication Session With Spektr-R Space Telescope Fails - Roscosmos
    US Asks Russia's Roscosmos to Build Lunar Modification of Soyuz MS - Corp Head
    Tags:
    unmanned spacecraft, space tourism, development, Selena Space Yacht, NPO Aviation and Space Technologies, Alexander Begak, Russia

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Beautiful Places: The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2018
    Most Beautiful Places: The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2018
    Executive Expenditures
    Executive Expenditures
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse