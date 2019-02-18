Russia Developing Unmanned Tourist 'Space Yacht' for Near-Earth Orbit - Designer

"We have an opportunity to land on any airfield, the device lands like an airplane… We now calculate the optimal time for space travel, a comfortable flight path, because experience shows that people do not need to be in zero-gravity condition for as long as 10 minutes", Begak said. The development of a suborbital unmanned spacecraft dubbed Selena Space Yacht began two years ago, he noted.
According to the designer's idea, the vehicle will enter space at a maximum speed of 3.5 mach (2.685 miles per hour) to a height of 120-140 kilometers and will return back into the atmosphere at a speed of 0.85 mach.
READ MORE: Roscosmos, Academy of Sciences: Necessary to Prepare Lawyers for Moon Disputes
"There will be a pilot inside, but he will not control the spacecraft. This is due to the fact that people should feel comfortable, knowing that there is a pilot on board, and after entering the atmosphere, he will congratulate the passangers on this event", Begak said.
The cost of the flight will be about $200,000-$300,000 per person, the first flights could start in 5 years, he added.
Earlier, the designer had already built unique devices, which, in particular, were exhibited at MAKS and Army aerospace shows. In just one month last year, Begak created Begalet HYPE, a device capable of flying, travelling by road and by water.
READ MORE: Russia Plans to Boost Space Tourism at Orbital Outpost