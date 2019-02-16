Register
23:58 GMT +316 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Moon

    Quick As You Can: NASA Promotes Speedy Creation of New US Lunar Program

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 23

    With the stated goal to get humanity back to the lunar surface by 2028, NASA has asked the aerospace community to brainstorm ideas for landers and habitats for astronauts living and working on the moon.

    "This time, when we go to the moon we're going to stay," NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine told space industry representatives at the agency's headquarters in Washington DC Thursday. 

    NASA
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Jeff Keyzer / NASA
    NASA Winds Down 6-Year Satellite Mission to Study Earth's Deadly Radiation Belts (PHOTO, VIDEO)

    "We're not going back to the moon to leave flags and footprints and then not go back for another 50 years," Bridenstine avowed, adding, "We're going to go sustainably. To stay. With landers and robots and rovers — and humans," cited by Space.com.

    NASA recently released a Broad Agency Announcement, encouraging commercial space companies to submit ideas for lunar landers, tug-like transfer vehicles and refueling systems. Companies will have until March 25 to submit ideas, after which NASA will make selections.

    "This is going to be fast," William Gerstenmaier, NASA associate administrator of the Human Exploration and Operations said Thursday.

    "We're going to need the best and brightest from you in industry. We're going to need the best and brightest from the international partner community to pull all this of," he added.

    NASA's move comes after US President Donald Trump in December 2018 ordered the US Department of Defense to create a Space Force as a sixth branch of the US armed forces.

    According to Bridenstine, NASA is going to the Moon to stay.

    "We're going to go sustainably, to stay with landers and robots and rovers and humans," Bridenstine noted, adding, "We're going to put humans on the surface of the Moon. We're going to build an architecture where we can back and forth again and again and again," Spaceflightinsider.com reported.

    With the help of industry, NASA wants to develop a reusable system, including a ‘Lunar Gateway,' to get humanity to the moon. NASA's lunar lander concept would allow space vehicles to return to and leave from the Gateway platform. In the first stage, astronauts would be transferred to a low lunar orbit, followed by a descent stage to take them to the lunar surface and an ascent stage to return travelers to lunar orbit. 

    The launch of Soyuz-FG carrier rocket with Soyuz MS-09 manned spacecraft from the launch table of launch pad No.1, Gagarin's Start, at Baikonur space center
    © Sputnik / Sergey Mamontov
    NASA Associate Administrator to Travel to Baikonur for Soyuz MS-12 Launch

    "One of the advantages of using the Gateway as part of the architecture, is it will enable us to get to more parts of the Moon than we've ever been able to get to before," Bridenstine said.

    "It's going to hang out for 15 years in what we call a near-rectilinear halo orbit where it's kind of balanced, if you will, between Earth's gravity and the Moon's gravity. It's going to be in a position where it doesn't take a lot of fuel to maintain that particular orbit."

    The system will consist of a descent vehicle, a transfer vehicle and an ascent vehicle.

    "NASA is looking at options for astronauts to shuttle between the Gateway and the Moon on reusable landers. Just like an airport here, spacecraft bound for the lunar surface or for Mars can use the Gateway to refuel or replace parts, and resupply things like food and oxygen without going home first. For months-long crew expeditions to the Gateway, this could allow multiple trips down to the lunar surface, and exploration of new locations across the Moon," NASA explained on its website.

    Related:

    NASA Finds 22-Mile Wide Crater Under Greenland Ice (VIDEO)
    NASA Invited Russia to Develop Radiation Alert System - Researcher
    NASA Administrator Says Agency Plans to ‘Go to the Moon and Stay’
    WATCH: NASA Developing System to Change Paths of Potentially Dangerous Asteroids
    NASA Deduces the Lifespan of a New Island in the Pacific
    Tags:
    lander, space program, moon, NASA, space

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ladies Leading the Charge: Female Defence Ministers From All Around the Globe
    Ladies Leading the Charge: Female Defence Ministers From All Around the Globe
    Executive Expenditures
    Executive Expenditures
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse