Austrian Antitrust Authorities Launch Investigation Into Amazon – Reports

The probe was launched on suspicion of violation of Austrian and European antitrust laws by Amazon, according to the Kleine Zeitung newspaper.

The media added that a preliminary analysis of the circumstances of the case had already been carried out, and negotiations were held with the European Commission and the Federal Cartel Office of Germany.

Earlier reports suggested that the German regulator had launched a probe into Amazon’s work, which complemented the ongoing investigation by the European Commission. The commission is looking into concerns around whether Amazon misuses data received due to being a platform which merchants can use to sell goods.