Austrian Antitrust Authorities Launch Investigation Into Amazon – Reports

The probe was launched on suspicion of violation of Austrian and European antitrust laws by Amazon, according to the Kleine Zeitung newspaper.
Earlier reports suggested that the German regulator had launched a probe into Amazon’s work, which complemented the ongoing investigation by the European Commission. The commission is looking into concerns around whether Amazon misuses data received due to being a platform which merchants can use to sell goods.
