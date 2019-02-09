Register
09:21 GMT +309 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Boxes move down a conveyor belt at an Amazon fulfillment center

    Amazon to Reconsider Moving Its HQ to New York Due to Local Opposition - Reports

    © AP Photo / David Zalubowski
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The World’s biggest retailer is reportedly exploring potential alternatives to building its new headquarters in New York City due to backlash from local opposition, a person briefed on the matter said on Friday.

    The company has not yet acquired land for the project, however, back in November, it had selected the Long Island City neighbourhood of New York City and the National Landing neighbourhood of Arlington, Virginia. The lack of land would make scrapping the plans easier, the source told Reuters.

    The source noted that Amazon was still working toward winning approval from New York officials and has not yet given up completely on New York as the location of their HQ, which plans to create 25,000 Amazon jobs.

    The Washington Post, owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, reported that Amazon executives have had internal discussions to reassess the situation in New York and explore alternatives, citing two people familiar with the matter.

    In a statement on Friday, Amazon said it was working to engage with New Yorkers, but did not discuss whether it would change its plans.

    “We’re focused on engaging with our new neighbours — small business owners, educators, and community leaders,” it said. “Whether it’s building a pipeline of local jobs through workforce training or funding computer science classes for thousands of New York City students, we are working hard to demonstrate what kind of neighbour we will be.”

    READ MORE: Amazon's Alexa Turns Teacher for School Kids in Indian Village — Report

    The world’s largest retailer originally planned to spend $5 billion on the developments in Long Island City, located in New York’s Queens borough, and in Arlington, Virginia, near Washington, DC, expecting to get more than $2 billion in tax credits and incentives with plans to apply for more. For Queens, the company has already printed out and mailed flyers to residents highlighting the economic benefits of its New York expansion.

    Boxes move down a conveyor belt at an Amazon fulfillment center
    © AP Photo / David Zalubowski
    Amazon Eyes Health Industry, Considered Buying Medical Start-Up - Reports
    The initiative has faced loud opposition from the Long Island City neighbourhood, who say that Amazon’s expansion could bring more crowded subway stations, an overburdened sewage system and rent increases that would drive out long-time residents.

    One of the most prominent critics, Queens lawmaker Senator Michael Gianaris, was appointed to a state Senate panel that has the power to block Amazon’s campus, local media, including the New York Times, reported earlier. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, whose district spans parts of Queens and the Bronx, has also criticized Amazon.

    “Can everyday people come together and effectively organize against creeping overreach of one of the world’s biggest corporations? Yes, they can,” she tweeted on Friday.

    Related:

    Amazon's Alexa Turns Teacher for School Kids in Indian Village - Report
    Indian Man Dupes Amazon of $45,000 by Claiming Refunds for 'Empty' Parcels
    'Better Than Most Marriages': Twitter Meltdown Over Amazon CEO Bezos' Divorce
    World's Richest Man, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Divorcing Wife After 25 Years
    Amazon Seeks to Buy Israeli Cloud Startup for at Least $200 Million - Reports
    Amazon Becomes Most Valuable Public Company in the World
    FBI Pilot Programme Uses Amazon’s Controversial Facial Recognition Software
    Tags:
    headquarters, Amazon, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jeff Bezos, United States, New York
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 2 - 8 February
    This Week in Pictures: 2 - 8 February
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse