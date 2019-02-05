Russia to Fly US Astronauts to ISS Ahead of Schedule – Source

“The previous version of the ISS flight program provided for the return of foreign astronauts, under a contract with the US side, from the station to Earth on the Soyuz spacecraft on February 6, 2020.
READ MORE: Over 10 Liters of Water Leaked From Space Toilet at US Segment at ISS — Source
Last year, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said that Russia's contractual obligations to the United States to transport US astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) will expire in April 2019.
All comments
Show new comments (0)