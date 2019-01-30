Kaspersky Lab Recorded Attempts to Hack Diplomatic Entities' Systems in Iran

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Experts at cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab registered attempts to compromise the information systems of foreign diplomatic entities situated in Iran with the use of malware in the fall of 2018, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Throughout the autumn of 2018 we analyzed a long-standing (and still active at that time) cyber-espionage campaign that was primarily targeting foreign diplomatic entities based in Iran. The attackers were using an improved version of Remexi in what the victimology suggests might be a domestic cyber-espionage operation," the press release read.

According to the press release, the systems are most likely to have been attacked by the hacker group Chafer, which is known for its cyberspying on certain individuals in the Middle East.

"Activity of the Chafer APT group has been observed since at least 2015… Traditionally, Chafer has been focusing on targets inside Iran, although their interests clearly include other countries in the Middle East," the press release read further.

Kaspersky Lab indicated that the malware used by the black hats in the attacks was written by the hacker group's developers, while at the same time adding that the intruders also utilized legitimate Microsoft utilities.