Register
05:02 GMT +311 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The National Security Agency (NSA) headquarters at Fort Meade, Maryland.

    Kaspersky Spotted Leak NSA Missed as Spy Agency Lacks ‘Good Handle’ on Security

    © AFP 2018 / SAUL LOEB
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    On Wednesday, Politico reported that Moscow-based Kaspersky Labs, which is banned on US government computers over spying fears, helped uncover in 2016 perhaps the single largest theft of US intelligence in history. Sputnik spoke with Kim Zetter, the author who broke the ironic story, about what happened.

    Researchers at security software company Kaspersky Labs received some strange messages on Twitter in August 2016, messages that seemed connected to a huge theft of sophisticated US National Security Agency (NSA) hacking tools. After Kaspersky investigated and discovered the identity of the sender and reported their findings to the NSA, a subsequent search of the man's home uncovered two decades' worth of stolen data amounting to 50 terabytes' worth of classified material from NSA and other government offices.

    Kaspersky Lab
    © AP Photo / Pavel Golovkin
    US Spy Agency Uses Kaspersky Lab to Catch Hacker Then Bans Firm in Return - Reports

    Harold T. Martin III had a top secret national security clearance and had worked for defense and intelligence contractor Booz Allen Hamilton and other contracting companies since the late 1990s. His career included jobs at the NSA and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence as well as a Defense Department office, Zetter noted in her article.

    However now, as Martin is set to go to trial, the US government had been far from grateful to Kaspersky. Instead, Washington accused Kapersky of colluding with Russian intelligence to steal and expose classified NSA tools and banning the use of its services from US government computers. This, despite the fact that Kaspersky helped the NSA catch a colossal data theft its own security protocols had systematically failed to detect for decades.

    Zetter, a prolific journalist who has contributed to Politico, the Washington Post, the New York Times, CNN, NPR and other outlets, is also the author of the book "Countdown to Zero Day: Stuxnet and the Launch of the World's First Digital Weapon." She spoke with Radio Sputnik's Loud and Clear Thursday about the ironic situation.

    NSA Headquarters, Fort Meade, MD.
    © AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
    ‘Unaccountable’: Mysterious NSA IT Contracts Might Outsource Global Surveillance
    "Kaspersky didn't actually know that when they contacted the NSA," Zetter told Sputnik. "They didn't know that the contractor, Harold Martin, had 50 terabytes of government data in his home and car. All they knew was that there was something suspicious about him reaching out to them."

    "So, back in August 2016, on August 13, one researcher at Kaspersky received two messages from an account that was later connected to Martin — it was an anonymous account, they couldn't tell who it was initially — and it was a strange message, because it started like as if they were in the middle of a conversation or as if they'd been talking previously, and it said, ‘thinking about arranging a conversation with Yevgeniy present,' and Yevgeniy presumably refers to Eugene Kaspersky, who's the CEO of Kaspersky Labs. It was quickly followed up by a second message that said, ‘shelf life three weeks,' implying that whatever this person wanted to discuss had a limited window of opportunity for it."

    "And that was it. The researcher didn't initially see the messages," she explained, because the researcher didn't follow the account, so the message was sorted into a "request" folder you have to purposefully access in order to see. So the researcher didn't find it for three days.

    Just 30 minutes after those messages were sent, though, a group called "Shadow Brokers" started posting classified NSA hacking tools online, Zetter told hosts John Kiriakou and Brian Becker.

    Combination photo showing Reality Winner, the US intelligence contractor who pled guilty to leaking classified National Security Agency material is seen in these undated booking photos in Lincolnton, Georgia.
    © REUTERS/ Lincoln County, Georgia, Sheriff's Office
    Burned NSA ‘Election Hacking’ Leaker Pleads Guilty Under Espionage Act

    Three days later, the researcher quickly put two and two together and did some online sleuthing. "They discovered the identity of the sender of these messages, who they could tell was working in the intelligence community," Zetter said.

    "That triggered an alarm for them," she said. "Maybe this guy had some connection to the Shadow Brokers who were leaking NSA tools."

    However, that connection has never been proven.

    Upon receiving the relevant information from Kaspersky, the authorities "obtained a search warrant for his [Martin's] Twitter account and his home, and when they got to his home they found an estimated 50 terabytes of classified data at his home and [in his] car." However, Martin has only ever been charged with 20 counts of unauthorized retention of government data — never espionage.

    An employee at the Kaspersky Lab office in Moscow
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    Kaspersky Lab CEO: 'Despite Issues in US, We’re Showing Growth in Other Regions'

    The close timing of the messages and the Shadow Brokers file drop was something Zetter couldn't dismiss, although she noted that "he doesn't offer them anything, he doesn't say he has anything in these messages to give them, and then as soon as the Kaspersky researcher replied, saying, ‘do you have a PGP encryption key and email address that you want to chat over,' the guy blocked him," and that was the end of their communication, she noted.

    "So we don't really know what the intention of that correspondence was. A judge ruled that it was certainly suspicious, the timing of it and the nature of it, that it warranted a search warrant."

    However, Zetter noted that perhaps all wasn't settled even in the question of who sent the messages in the first place. Perhaps Martin's account had been hacked by Shadow Brokers, she wondered?

    "It kills two birds with one stone," she said. "You start leaking NSA tools, and then you also out an NSA worker at the same time." However, Zetter noted that there's no evidence Martin's lawyer is taking that defense.

    Ransomware attacks global IT systems
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Trefilov
    'Masterpiece' Malware: Kaspersky Lab Detects Indestructible Computer Virus

    The defense is, however, arguing that Martin is an obsessive hoarder. "They called him ‘a voracious reader' and ‘someone who is committed to excel at his job,'" Zetter noted, painting a picture of "someone who was narrow-mindedly focused on learning a lot of information that was of interest to him without really thinking through the consequences of this. He did this for 20 years."

    Zetter wrote in her Politico article:

    'It's irony piled on irony that people who worked at Kaspersky, who were already in the sights of the US intelligence community, disclosed to them that they had this problem,' said Stewart Baker, general counsel for the NSA in the 1990s and a current partner at Steptoe and Johnson. It's also discouraging, he noted, that the NSA apparently still hasn't ‘figured out a good way to find unreliable employees who are mishandling some of their most sensitive stuff.'

    ‘We all thought [Martin] got caught by renewed or heightened scrutiny, and instead it looks as though he got caught because he was an idiot,' he told Politico.

    She told Sputnik this was because of the huge number of contractors used by the NSA and other intelligence agencies, a volume of comparatively transient workers who, like Martin, come and go regarding their need for access to sensitive or classified information.

    "It's clear the NSA, and the government in general, doesn't have a good handle on securing, or even tracking" the removal of data, Zetter said.

    Related:

    ‘Unaccountable’: Mysterious NSA IT Contracts Might Outsource Global Surveillance
    Suppressed History: How the CIA and NSA Helped Create Google to Spy on Citizens
    Thanks NSA! Surveillance Agency Exploit Increases Illegal Bitcoin Mining by 459%
    Tags:
    leak, classified documents, Loud and Clear, ingratitude, espionage, hacking, data theft, Politico, National Security Agency (NSA), Kaspersky Lab, Kim Zetter
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    An Elvis Fan Waits to Board the Blue Suede Express at Central Station in Sydney
    Parkes Elvis Festival in Australia: Flashy Impersonators Stun With Their Swag
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse