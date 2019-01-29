Register
15:52 GMT +329 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Apple CEO Tim Cook discusses the new iPhone 8 at the Steve Jobs Theater on the new Apple campus, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, in Cupertino, California.

    iPhone Users Can Now Spy on Each Other, Here's How

    © AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 11

    Cybersecurity experts have previously come up with several methods allowing one iPhone user to forcibly freeze and reboot others' iPhones, but they recently revealed a bug that threatens not just the well-being of the smartphones, but also their owners' privacy.

    A new iPhone glitch, found by some resourceful users has raised major privacy concerns as it basically allows anyone to listen to your Apple device without you being aware of it. The bug allows an iPhone user, making a FaceTime call, to force the recipient to "answer the call" and start feeding audio without actually pressing the answer button.

    Apple CEO Tim Cook announces the new iPhone X at the Steve Jobs Theater on the new Apple campus, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, in Cupertino, California.
    © AP Photo/ Marcio Jose Sanchez
    A Pair of Twins Demonstrate iPhone X’s Main Glitch (VIDEO)

    The tap in can only last as long as the recipient's phone or Mac continues ringing (as technically the call remains unanswered), but can still give the "hacker" the audio pieces of what is happening on the other end of the line.

    The bug uses the FaceTime group call functionality. The "hacker" calls the victim via the FaceTime app and then adds a new person to create a conference call. But instead of actually calling one more iPhone user, the perpetrator enters his/her own number. This leads to the victim's iPhone starting to feed audio despite continuing to ring.

    Apple has issued a statement that it's aware of the problem and promised to fix it in the next patch for the iOS system. The company also downed its FaceTime group call servers as a temporary fix for the privacy-violating bug. However, the 9to5mac website managed to repeat the bug hours after the reported shutting off of the servers. It's unclear if the bug can still be used. The only 100% solution for now is to switch off FaceTime on your apple device for good.

    READ MORE: New Way to 'Kill' Your iPhone Revealed

    Last year, security experts discovered a number of iOS bugs, leading to the device freezing and forcibly rebooting. Namely, any user could send a simple SMS to an iPhone to "kill" and forcibly reboot it.

    Related:

    Apple Celebrates Chinese New Year With Short Film Shot Entirely on iPhone XS
    DENIED: Police Cannot Force You to Unlock Your iPhone With Your Thumb
    Chinese Retailers Slash iPhone Prices, Say They Aren’t Worth The Cost
    Two Huawei Employees Punished for Posting Company Tweet From iPhone (PHOTO)
    Germany to Ban Some iPhone Sales as Qualcomm Wins Patent Suit Against Apple
    Trump Refuses to Give Up iPhone Despite Eavesdropping Warnings - Reports
    Kanye West Reveals His Surprisingly Weak iPhone Pin During Meeting With Trump
    Tags:
    bug, digital privacy, iOS, iPhone, Apple
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Not Your Father's Jog: Underwear Run Along the Danube in Serbia
    Not Your Father's Jog: Underwear Run Along the Danube in Serbia
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse