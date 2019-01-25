Facebook Plans to Integrate With WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger – Reports

While all three services will continue operating as stand-alone apps, their underlying messaging infrastructure will be unified, the media reported citing four unnamed sources involved in the effort.
READ MORE: Syrian Refugee Preparing to Sue Facebook Over 'False Accusations' — Reports
In addition, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has ordered all of the apps to incorporate end-to-end encryption — a significant step that protects messages from being viewed by anyone except the participants in the conversation, the report said.
For Facebook, the changes provide a better chance of making money from Instagram and WhatsApp, which currently generate little revenue, even though they have vast numbers of users, according to the report. Instagram has 1 billion monthly active users, while WhatsApp has 1.5 billion.
All comments
Show new comments (0)