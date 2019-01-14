Dragon Cargo Spacecraft Undocked From ISS, Returns to Earth

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US cargo spacecraft Dragon left the International Space Station (ISS) after a month in the orbit and is expected to land in the Pacific later on Monday, the spacecraft's manufacturer SpaceX reported late on Sunday.

"Dragon has been released from the @Space_Station!" SpaceX said on Twitter.

NASA broadcast the undocking of the ship, but due to the temporary suspension of the agency’s work caused by the lack of a budget, the broadcast is not commented.

Earth-based specialists gave a command to undock the ship from the Canadian manipulator Canadarm2 at 23.30 GMT on Sunday. The spacecraft is expected to land west of the Mexican state of Baja California at 05.10 GMT on Monday.

Dragon should have left the station earlier this week, but due to adverse weather conditions in the area of its landing, undocking was postponed. The cargo spacecraft, which conducted its second flight to the ISS, returns materials of scientific experiments and waste from the station to Earth.

Earlier, SpaceX Falcon 9 Booster landed on the Just Read the Instructions droneship after delivering 10 Iridium satellites to low Earth orbit and returned to the Port of Los Angeles.