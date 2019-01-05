Register
03:21 GMT +305 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Nov. 11, 2010 file photo, the Amazon.com logo adorns an Amazon.com fulfillment center in Goodyear, Ariz., one of several centers in the Phoenix metro area to open in recent years. The issue of whether Amazon.com should be required to collect tax on online sales to Arizonans isn't going away. State legislators considered but ultimately shelved proposals to force the online retailer to collect tax on its sales in Arizona. But the issue is expected to resurface publicly within the next few months when a newly appointed state task force considers making recommendations for legislative action in 2013.

    FBI Pilot Program Uses Amazon’s Controversial Rekognition Face-Matching Software

    © AP Photo/ Ross D Franklin
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 02

    The top US police agency is testing out Amazon’s controversial facial recognition software, Rekognition, to sort through petabytes of video data. The move follows widespread protests by investors and employees about the company marketing the unproven software to police departments for pennies on the dollar.

    FBI officials lamented last November that while it took agents three weeks of around-the-clock work to comb through a petabyte's worth of surveillance data and videos in the aftermath of the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas, if they'd had access to Amazon's Rekognition software the job could've been done "in 24 hours," Nextgov reported Wednesday.

    A logo of the Amazon fulfillment is seen outside the Amazon fulfillment center in the village of Dobroviz, near Prague, Czech Republic, December 20, 2018
    © REUTERS / David W Cerny
    Amazon Executive Secretly Advised US Gov't on Procurement Site to Gain Influence - Reports

    "Think about that," FBI Deputy Assistant Director for Counterterrorism Christine Halvorsen said at the Amazon Web Services re:Invent conference, noting the volume of cases the agency is tasked with solving. "The cases don't stop, the threats keep going. Being able to not pull people off that and have computers do it is very important."

    Well now the FBI is doing just that: kicking off a pilot program using the technology to sort through data while its agents go on to bigger and better things.

    Last May, Sputnik reported that the artificial intelligence behind Rekognition, which can identify, track, and analyze people and recognize up to 100 faces in a single image, was being marketed by Amazon to US police departments for as little as $6 a month. That tiny fee gave law enforcement agencies access to Amazon Web Services (AWS). In turn, Amazon requested that those agencies recommend the brand to their partners, including body camera manufacturers, according to documents obtained by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

    A picture shows the logo of the online retailer Amazon dispalyed on computer screens in London on December 11, 2014
    © AFP 2018 / LEON NEAL
    Amazon Exposes Users' Mails, Data Over 'Technical Error'- Reports

    Amazon has also provided US intelligence services their own private corner of AWS, the so-called "AWS Secret Region," for 17 intelligence agencies to host, analyze and run applications on government data classified at the secret level via a contract with the CIA.

    In July the ACLU put Rekognition to the test, finding that the software couldn't even correctly identify members of Congress. The program misidentified 28 lawmakers, Sputnik reported, with the ACLU noting that the program misidentified black congressmembers twice as often as it did non-black lawmakers.

    The news has subsequently caused dozens of corporate shareholders and senior engineers and hundreds of Amazon employees to lodge formal complaints with CEO Jeff Bezos, urging the company to cease its cooperation with police departments for fear of the technology being misused. In October, a letter by 450 employees also urged the company to take the company Palantir off AWS because it helped US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) track and deport illegal immigrants.

    Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos
    © AP Photo / Ted S. Warren, File
    ‘Having a Union is So Critical': Amazon Workers Lose Bonuses After Wage Bump

    However, it emerged later that month that Amazon had actually been courting ICE directly since at least the summer. The Daily Beast reported October 23 on a June pitch by Amazon of Rekognition to ICE in the Silicon Valley offices of management company McKinsey & Company, which had previously partnered with ICE. The revelation was made by the Project on Government Oversight via a Freedom of Information Act request.

    Further, the Washington Examiner reported last week that the FBI was also courting the National Institute of Standards and Technology's (NIST) tattoo image-matching system, a project it had supported for four years, despite it only having a 67.9 percent accuracy rate, including false positives. The system, dubbed Tatt-E, or Tattoo Recognition Technology Evaluation, works similarly to Rekognition, pulling on a large database of images to match them via AI.

    One of the major problems with these systems, web developer and technologist Chris Garaffa told Sputnik Friday, is that "there is no guarantee for innocent individuals who will inevitably be caught up in these videos." Indeed, Tatt-E's algorithm doesn't even consider the possibility of a false positive.

    Boxes move down a conveyor belt at an Amazon fulfillment center
    © AP Photo / David Zalubowski
    Amazon Reportedly Looks Into Allegations About Its Employees Selling User Data

    Further, "Rekognition technology is going to allow automated, very fast review of video, with similarly automated cataloging of the faces at various times and places," Garaffa told Sputnik, "effectively creating a database of where you were and when."

    Garaffa further noted that breaches of the AWS storage system happens on a regular basis "because of poorly-configured control over who has access," creating real security concerns over such a sensitive database.

    Related:

    Readers Unite: Despite Amazon and Alibaba, Small Bookstores Are on the Rise
    German Antitrust Watchdog Opens Probe Into Amazon
    Hi Porn, I’m Dad: Amazon Suggests Smutty Video Gifts for Shoppers’ Pops (PHOTO)
    Amazon Hit by Strikes in Europe on Black Friday (PHOTOS)
    Back to USSR? EU Parliament MPs Push Amazon to Crack Down on Soviet Symbols
    Tags:
    pilot program, accuracy, law enforcement, Amazon Web Services, software, facial recognition, Rekognition, FBI, Amazon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: ‘Snow Maidens’ From Around the World
    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: 'Snow Maidens' From Around the World
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse