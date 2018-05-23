Register
01:15 GMT +323 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Personal data

    Spy Deals: Amazon Sells Facial Recognition Tech to US Cops for Pennies

    © Photo : Pixabay
    US
    Get short URL
    102

    Amazon is practically giving away facial recognition technology to at least two police departments in the United States, according to new documents obtained by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). The technology is so powerful that roughly 40 civil liberties groups have lodged a protest with the company.

    Documents obtained by the ACLU of Northern California through a records request have lifted the veil on Amazon's facial recognition project, dubbed Rekognition. The application is able to analyze police body cameras and surveillance systems in real-time.

    "Unlike anything else, it handles real-time video," Amazon Web Services CEO Andy Jassy said in a video published November 30, 2017. 

    Police car lights
    © Flickr / Robert Kuykendall
    US Police Target Poor, Black Neighborhoods With Secret Stingray Surveillance

    "Powered by artificial intelligence, Rekognition can identify, track and analyze people in real time and recognize up to 100 people in a single image," the ACLU said in a statement. "It can quickly scan information it collects against databases featuring tens of millions of faces, according to Amazon."

    But like many surveillance tools used by police, such as the StingRay developed by the Harris Corporation, information is hard to come by because departments are made to sign nondisclosure agreements before purchasing or licensing the technology.

    According to The Washington Post, whose owner, Jeff Bezos, also owns Amazon, the Washington County Sheriff's Office in Oregon pays Amazon an amount between $6 and 12 every month to access the technology. The department uses Rekognition to scan real-time footage for people whose mugshots they've uploaded to the system. Already, they've done so with more than 30,000 mugshots. 

    Страница сайта Twitter в окне браузера компьютера
    © Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
    Twitter Sues US Government Over ‘Unconstitutional’ Restrictions on Surveillance Reporting

    According to the documents obtained by the ACLU, Amazon requested that the sheriff's office trumpet its deal with Rekognition to other customers, including body camera manufacturers.

    "It also built a mobile app for its deputies to quickly scan for a match against the county's database by submitting images obtained from surveillance or other sources," the ACLU said.

    But in Orlando, Florida, the police are able to run the facial recognition through the city's network of surveillance cameras, too. 

    Demonstrators face a line of police officers during a demonstration against recent grand jury decisions not to indict police officers in the deaths of Michael Brown and Eric Garner, in Boston, Massachusetts December 13, 2014
    © REUTERS / Brian Snyder
    NY Court Urges Police to Disclose Spying on Black Lives Matters Protesters

    Motorola Solutions, producer of a popular version of police body cameras, is a Rekognition client. There are other known clients outside of law enforcement as well, as facial recognition technology has a wide range of possible uses. However, the ACLU notes that Amazon is "marketing Rekognition for government surveillance. According to its marketing materials, it views deployment by law enforcement agencies as a ‘common use case' for this technology," the civil rights group said.

    The ACLU notes that Amazon's billing of the technology as able to track people of interest could haunt people who are already considered suspicious by the government, such as undocumented immigrants and black activists.

    Related:

    US Police Launch New Technology That Allows ‘Unprecedented’ Spying Powers
    FBI Tries to Prevent Disclosure of “Stringray” Spying by Police Departments
    NYC Disbands Police Unit Tasked With Spying On Muslims
    San Diego Police Sued Over Secretive Spying on Citizen Cell Phones
    Now We Know Why Secret Police Spying Cell Phone Towers Are Called StingRays
    Tags:
    police spying, American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Power Blooming: What Flowers Global Leaders Prefer
    Power Blooming: What Flowers Global Leaders Prefer
    Fear Factor: Iranian Edition
    Fear Factor: Iranian Edition
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse