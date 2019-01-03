Russian Soyuz Vehicles to Carry Out Record-Long Missions to ISS in 2019 - Source

The Russian manned Soyuz spacecraft will perform record-long missions to the International Space Station (ISS), lasting for seven months, this year, a source in the aerospace industry told Sputnik.
The official added that Soyuz spacecraft usually spent around 200 days docked to the ISS.
Soyuz MS-12 is expected to deliver a crew comprising a Russian cosmonaut, a US astronaut and the first ever astronaut from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to the space station.
