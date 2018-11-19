Register
21:49 GMT +319 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Earth straddling the limb of the Moon, as seen from above Compton crater. Center of the Earth in this view is 4.04°N, 12.44°W, just off the coast of Liberia. The large tan area in the upper right is the Sahara desert, and just beyond is Saudia Arabia. The Atlantic and Pacific coasts of South America are visible to the left. WAC E1199291151C (Earth only), NAC M1199291564LR (Earth and Moon); sequence start time 12 October 2015 12:18:17.384 UTC

    Roscosmos, NASA to Work Together on Concept of Lunar Orbital Station - Director

    © NASA. GSFC/Arizona State University
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 02

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Roscosmos state space corporation and NASA will work on the concept of a lunar orbital station that may be built with the fully-fledged participation of Russia, Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin said on Monday.

    "Today NASA is highly interested in the full-fledged Russian participation [in development of a lunar station], and I hope that together we will shape the full architecture of the future lunar mission," Rogozin said at a press conference held at the Rossiya Segodnya Information Agency media centre.

    He also noted that a new Angara heavy-class carrier rocket was viewed as "a future core transport system to the Moon.”

    Artist rendition of space station in moon orbit (Lunar Orbital Platform-Gateway, or 'LOP-G')
    NASA handout
    Russia’s Roscosmos Says to Remain Participant of 1st Moon Orbit Station Project
    At the end of September 2017, in the framework of the astronautical congress in Adelaide, Australia, Roscosmos and NASA signed a joint statement, which reflects the partners' intention to work together to implement initiatives in space exploration. It is about planning the creation of a visited station in the near-moon space.

    On Roscosmos Projects

    Talking about the projects of the corporation, Rogozin also noted that Roscosmos is ready to build a KAZSAT-2R for Kazakhstan and launch it.

    "Building this spacecraft is not just a technological issue, this depends on the point on the orbit that is registered to Russia, so we offer a package deal to our partners. We are ready to build this spacecraft, launch it via our launch systems and allow it to work at that point on the orbit… We do not exclude working with our colleagues from Airbus who can supply the necessary technological equipment. This could be done in cooperation," Rogozin told reporters.

    READ MORE: Russian Space Freighter Docks With ISS in Automatic Mode

    He added that Russia would fulfil its obligations to send an astronaut from the United Arab Emirates to the International Space Station in 2019 despite the delay, caused by the Soyuz-FG rocket incident in October.

    On ISS Hole Incident

    The head of the corporation also addressed the issue of the air leak at the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft.

    "We have never accused the Americans, that never happened. That was a dirty interpretation of some publications in the media. We categorically refute these allegations," Rogozin said.

    According to the official, a production defect on the crashed Soyuz-FG rocket was likely accidental.

    "[Those responsible] will be determined by the bodies that are in charge of that… [The production defect] was likely accidental," Rogozin said at a press conference held at the Rossiya Segodnya Information Agency media center in Moscow.

    READ MORE: Cosmonauts to Perform Spacewalk to Examine Hole in Soyuz Hull on December 11

    On August 30, the crew of the International Space Station (ISS) detected an insignificant air leak, caused by a microfracture on a wall of the living section of the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft, docked to the ISS. The hole was patched on the same day to restore the hermetic integrity of the ISS.

    On Soyuz Crash Investigation

    The launch of Soyuz-FG carrier rocket with Soyuz MS-09 manned spacecraft from the launch table of launch pad No.1, Gagarin's Start, at Baikonur space center
    © Sputnik / Sergey Mamontov
    Russia Successfully Launches Soyuz Rocket for First Time After Failure (VIDEO)
    The official also commented, NASA conducted an independent probe into the accident.

    "Our colleagues have shown mathematical models of the October 11 situation… US colleagues, since the crew was mixed, carried out an independent investigation as well," he stated.

    According to Rogozin, a production defect on the crashed Soyuz-FG rocket was likely accidental.

    "[Those responsible] will be determined by the bodies that are in charge of that… [The production defect] was likely accidental," he added.

    An accident occurred minutes after the liftoff of a Soyuz-FG launch vehicle carrying the Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft with two new members of the International Space Station (ISS) crew on board, a US astronaut and a Russian cosmonaut. An emergency escape capsule allowed the crew to return to Earth safely.

    Related:

    UAE Space Agency Says it Won't Break its Roscosmos Contract Despite Soyuz Crash
    Roscosmos Interested in US Lunar Orbital Platform-Gateway Project - Head
    First Angara A5V Heavy-Class Rocket Launch to Take Place in 2026 – Roscosmos
    Computer on Russian Segment of ISS Rebooted After Glitch – Roscosmos Chief
    Tags:
    ISS, Soyuz, space, Roscosmos, NASA, Dmitry Rogozin, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Frost-proof Russians: Siberian Cities Prepared for Winter
    Frost-proof Russians: Siberian Cities Prepared for Winter
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse