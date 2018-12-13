Register
13 December 2018
    The stand of the Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos). (File)

    Roscosmos to Submit Super-Heavy Rocket Project to Gov’t - Source

    © Sputnik / Igor Russak
    Tech
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian space agency Roscosmos will submit the project of the creation of a super-heavy rocket for an unmanned mission around the Moon for the government consideration by January 15, two sources in the aerospace industry told Sputnik, adding that the project was tentatively estimated at 1.5 trillion rubles ($22.6 billion).

    In this photo distributed by Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, Russian cargo ship Souz FG with the Progress MS-10 takes off from the launch pad at Russia's main space facility in Baikonur, Kazakhstan
    © AP Photo / Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service
    Roscosmos to Enter Internet of Things With Marathon Satellite System - Report
    "An internal memo of Roscosmos stipulates that the project under the federal program on the creation of a super-heavy carrier rocket should be submitted for approval to the executive by January 15. This concerns the program for 2020-2030, including provisions for the required funds. Various options of a super-heavy rocket with different costs are being considered. Around 1.5 trillion rubles on the average are required for the program," one of the sources said.

    The program envisages designing the rocket, building one and carrying out one unmanned flight around the Moon, according to the source.

    Notably, the creation of a spacecraft, which would be lifted off by the rocket for flying around the Moon, would be funded under a separate federal program, the source added.

    Another source said that a manned flight around the Moon was also being considered, noting that such a project required additional funding.

    The Earth straddling the limb of the Moon, as seen from above Compton crater. Center of the Earth in this view is 4.04°N, 12.44°W, just off the coast of Liberia. The large tan area in the upper right is the Sahara desert, and just beyond is Saudia Arabia. The Atlantic and Pacific coasts of South America are visible to the left. WAC E1199291151C (Earth only), NAC M1199291564LR (Earth and Moon); sequence start time 12 October 2015 12:18:17.384 UTC
    © NASA. GSFC/Arizona State University
    Roscosmos, NASA to Work Together on Concept of Lunar Orbital Station - Roscosmos Head
    READ MORE: Roscosmos Targeted by Info Attack to Hamper Revival of Space Industry in Russia

    A source told Sputnik last week that the image of the super-heavy rocket will be discussed by Roscosmos’ science and technology council on December 19. The source has also said that the layout of the rocket was planned to be completed by 2019.

    Russian rocket engine manufacturer NPO Energomash has said that the first launch of the super-heavy rocket was scheduled for 2028.

    fund, spacecraft, Moon, rocket, Roscosmos, Russia
