Roscosmos to Submit Super-Heavy Rocket Project to Gov’t - Source

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian space agency Roscosmos will submit the project of the creation of a super-heavy rocket for an unmanned mission around the Moon for the government consideration by January 15, two sources in the aerospace industry told Sputnik, adding that the project was tentatively estimated at 1.5 trillion rubles ($22.6 billion).

© AP Photo / Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service Roscosmos to Enter Internet of Things With Marathon Satellite System - Report

"An internal memo of Roscosmos stipulates that the project under the federal program on the creation of a super-heavy carrier rocket should be submitted for approval to the executive by January 15. This concerns the program for 2020-2030, including provisions for the required funds. Various options of a super-heavy rocket with different costs are being considered. Around 1.5 trillion rubles on the average are required for the program," one of the sources said.

The program envisages designing the rocket, building one and carrying out one unmanned flight around the Moon, according to the source.

Notably, the creation of a spacecraft, which would be lifted off by the rocket for flying around the Moon, would be funded under a separate federal program, the source added.

Another source said that a manned flight around the Moon was also being considered, noting that such a project required additional funding.

A source told Sputnik last week that the image of the super-heavy rocket will be discussed by Roscosmos’ science and technology council on December 19. The source has also said that the layout of the rocket was planned to be completed by 2019.

Russian rocket engine manufacturer NPO Energomash has said that the first launch of the super-heavy rocket was scheduled for 2028.