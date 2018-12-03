Soyuz MS-11 Docking International Space Station

Earlier in the day, the first manned mission after the October accident blasted off from the Baikonur space center to the International Space Station (ISS).

The Soyuz MS-11 is docking the International Space Station after the spacecraft successfully separated from the Soyuz-FG rocket earlier in the day.

Cosmonaut of Roscosmos Oleg Kononenko, astronauts of NASA and the Canadian space agency Ann McClain and David Saint-Jacques make up the mission that is planned to last for 194 days.

On October 11, a rocket carrying Russian cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin and NASA astronaut Nick Hague malfunctioned about two minutes after the liftoff, sending their escape capsule into a steep fall back to Earth.