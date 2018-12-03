Soyuz MS-11 Blasts Off to ISS From Baikonur Cosmodrome (VIDEO)

During the last launch on October 11, a rocket carrying Russian cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin and NASA astronaut Nick Hague malfunctioned about two minutes after the liftoff, sending their escape capsule into a steep fall back to Earth.

Cosmonauts will head to the International Space Station (ISS) from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on a spacecraft Soyuz MS-11. This will be the first launch of a manned spacecraft after the Soyuz-FG launch vehicle crash on October 11.

Cosmonaut of Roscosmos Oleg Kononenko, astronauts of NASA and the Canadian space agency Ann McClain and David Saint-Jacques will head to the ISS. The planned duration of the flight will be 194 days.

The launch of the rocket will be observed by the head of Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, the head of NASA's manned flights department, William Gerstenmayer, and the governor-general of Canada, Julie Peyette (former astronaut of the Canadian Space Agency).

