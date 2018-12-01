Draft Program Reveals Russia to Start Operating Full-Scale Lunar Base From 2036

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is planning to deploy and to start operating a full-scale base on the surface of the Moon between 2036 and 2040, according to a draft decision on lunar exploration program.

The draft document, obtained by Sputnik, was adopted at a joint meeting of Roscosmos and Academy of Sciences officials on Wednesday.

© Sputnik / Vladimir Sergeev Construction of Russian Lunar Orbital Station May Be Launched in 2025 - Report

"2036-2040: Start of operation of a full-scale lunar base. The delivery of large-volume cargoes and carrying out various scientific experiments at lunar testing sites," the document says.

READ MORE: Russia to Deploy Glonass-Type Satellites in Lunar Orbit by 2040

Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin earlier said that the development of the lunar exploration program would take about three more months. It will be later submitted to Russian President Vladimir Putin and to the government for consideration.