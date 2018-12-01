NASA Awards $196Mln Contract to Build, Maintain Infrared Telescope

"The total value of this cost-plus-award-fee contract is approximately $195.9 million," the release said on Friday. "The period of performance runs from Nov. 30 through Dec. 1, 2025."
WFIRST remains in the planning stage with a decision expected in April on whether the project will continue, according to a recent report in Space News.
US President Donald Trump proposed cancelling the project in his fiscal 2019 budget proposal and diverting the project’s cost of more than $3.5 billion to other NASA programs.
