Register
03:34 GMT +301 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    This illustration shows ‘Oumuamua racing toward the outskirts of our solar system. As the complex rotation of the object makes it difficult to determine the exact shape, there are many models of what it could look like.

    Harvard Prof Who Suggested ‘Oumuamua Is Alien Spacecraft Isn’t Backing Down

    © NASA. NASA/ESA/STScI
    Tech
    Get short URL
    221

    The academic called out other researchers and commentators for their small-mindedness.

    Earlier this month, Avi Loeb, the head of Harvard University's astronomy department, drew widespread criticism and mockery for his paper suggesting the mysterious interstellar object called ‘Oumuamua could be an alien spacecraft. But Loeb isn't backing down, he's doubling down.

    This artist’s impression shows the first interstellar asteroid: 'Oumuamua. This unique object was discovered on 19 October 2017 by the Pan-STARRS 1 telescope in Hawai`i.
    © Photo : ESO/M. Kornmesser
    Study Suggests ‘Oumuamua Is Much Smaller Than Previously Thought

    Loeb recently sat down for a lengthy interview with science publication Ars Technica, which the website published on Thursday, in which he defended the science behind his conclusions. Loeb turned the issue around, though, going on the offensive by suggesting that his critics were abdicating their responsibility as academics and scientists rather than taking risks and remaining humble.

    Avi Loeb, Chair of Harvard Astronomy, speaking at the Falling Walls Foundation, November 26, 2018
    © YouTube screenshot/ Falling Walls Foundation
    Avi Loeb, Chair of Harvard Astronomy, speaking at the Falling Walls Foundation, November 26, 2018

    "I regard being a scientist as a great privilege of maintaining your childhood curiosity, because children ask questions. They are not afraid of being wrong," Loeb told Ars Technica's Rob Reid. "Somehow, when they become adults, adults lose that inner sense. That includes scientists as well. Many of my colleagues are not willing to take risks. Not daring to be wrong, and that's a problem, because sometimes we just don't know in advance what's right and what's wrong. We have to take the risk in order to make discoveries, because what I want to understand is what ‘Oumuamua is. For that purpose, it doesn't really matter how popular is one idea versus the other on Twitter. It is what it is, and we want to find out."

    Loeb said he doesn't think humans have progressed much since Galileo's time, when scientists were persecuted for speaking out against established facts about the universe.

    This artist’s impression shows the first interstellar asteroid, `Oumuamua
    CC BY 4.0 / ESO/M. Kornmesser / The first interstellar asteroid, `Oumuamua
    Harvard Researchers: Interstellar Object ‘Oumuamua Might Be Alien ‘Reconnaissance Mission'

    "Many people think they know the answer in advance," he said. "People still have a lot of prejudice about what the outcome of science should be, and they want to see that answer."

    "One should remain humble," he emphasized.

    "The academic community has this concept of tenure, where someone has faculty position for life, [irrespective] of what happens, OK? As long as that person doesn't commit a crime. That is a great privilege. It's a privilege to follow ideas to where they lead you without worrying about what other people think. However, many practitioners in academia do not use that privilege. Once they get to the position of tenure, they worry about their image and about not being wrong. By doing so, they betray the purpose of their profession. The tenure process is aimed at allowing you the freedom of coming up with your own conclusions, and therefore, if people have a problem with this idea, they should come up with a specific alternative interpretation of the extra push that ‘Oumuamua has, rather than calling names or saying things without scientific context."

    Loeb said he thought the public would be both interested by, and benefit from, an honest debate about subjects of dispute among scientists. He faulted his fellow scientists for eschewing topics the public is interested in by associating them with simplicity and plebeian attitudes not worth their time to investigate.

    This artist’s impression shows the first interstellar asteroid, `Oumuamua
    CC BY 4.0 / ESO/M. Kornmesser / The first interstellar asteroid, `Oumuamua
    Scientists At Odds About Whether Space Rock Oumuamua is an Alien Probe

    "I say, ‘Who cares about what people say? Nature is what nature is.' I try to understand it, and if it happens to be alien civilizations, and people are very excited about it, that's great. If it happens to be the nature of dark matter, and people don't care about it…. I want to understand nature, and I think nature is always beautiful; the only thing that can be ugly is human made," Loeb said.

    "One of the reasons to explore space is because you can see nature left on its own. But if you go to the beach, and I like to do that on vacation with my daughters, and you look at seashells that were swept ashore, you see all kinds of seashells that came from different origins; and every now and then, you see a plastic bottle, which came from an artificial origin."

    "I think the same approach should be adapted in the context of looking at all the interstellar objects that arrive at our door and examining each and every one of them. Even if ‘Oumuamua is natural in origin."

    "First, we learn about the completely different process that makes these weird class of objects with much larger abundance than we ever expected. But in the more interesting case, we might learn about another civilization, and without a prejudice, we are just collecting data about the universe," Loeb said.

    Related:

    'Lump of Rock' Oumuamua Dashes Hopes of Alien-Seeking Stargazers
    Cigar-Like Interstellar Object `Oumuamua Now Considered a ‘Tiny, Weird Comet'
    Harvard Researchers Suggest ‘Oumuamua Was Alien ‘Reconnaissance Mission'
    Tags:
    Oumuamua, academics, alien, spacecraft, interview, science, Avi Loeb
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Alina Rudakova (centre), named Top Model of Russia 2018
    This Week in Pictures: November 24 - 30
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse