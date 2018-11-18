SpaceX Plans to Upgrade 2nd Stage of Falcon 9 Rocket for Reusability - CEO

"Btw [by the way], SpaceX is no longer planning to upgrade Falcon 9 second stage for reusability. Accelerating BFR [Big Falcon Rocket] instead. New design is very exciting! Delightfully counter-intuitive," Musk posted on Twitter.
In his reply to a Twitter user, Musk specified that "radical" changes had been introduced to the BFR design.
READ MORE: Space X Launches Communications Satellite For Qatar on Falcon 9 Rocket
The BFR reusable launch vehicle and spacecraft system is currently being developed by the SpaceX and is set to be a part of a lunar mission scheduled for 2023.
